Something the Lord Made, Božje djelo, La création de Dieu, A corazón abierto, Điều Chúa tạo ra, Egy csoda teremtése, Ein Werk Gottes, Me ti theia empnefsi, Medici per la vita, O que Deus Criou, Pienten sydänten pelastajat, Quase Deuses, W rękach Boga, Божјих руку дело, Творение Господне, 天賜良醫, 奇蹟の手 ボルチモアの友情, 썸딩 더 로드 메이드, 上帝造物, 닥터 토머스 이야기, 上帝的杰作
Film rating
8.1
Rate10 votes
8IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Alfred BlalockWhere you see risks, I see opportunity.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.