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Poster of Something the Lord Made
8.1
Kinoafisha Films Something the Lord Made
8.1

Something the Lord Made

, 2004
Something the Lord Made
USA / Biography, Drama / 18+
Poster of Something the Lord Made
8.1

Cast

Alan Rickman
Alan Rickman
Dr. Alfred Blalock
Mos Def
Vivien Thomas
Kyra Sedgwick
Kyra Sedgwick
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union
Clara Thomas
Cliff McMullen
Lodel Williams
Luray Cooper
Charles Manlove
Irene Ziegler
Francis Grebel
Charles S. Dutton
Charles S. Dutton
William Thomas
Clayton LeBouef
Harold Thomas
John Emmanuel
Man at Bank
Harold J. Abell Sr.
Man #1
Director Joseph Sargent
Writer Peter Silverman, Robert Caswell
Composer Christopher Young
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2004
Online premiere 1 April 2005
World premiere 30 May 2004
Release date
1 June 2023 Kazakhstan 16+
30 May 2004 USA
Production HBO Films, Nina Saxon Film Design
Also known as
Something the Lord Made, Božje djelo, La création de Dieu, A corazón abierto, Điều Chúa tạo ra, Egy csoda teremtése, Ein Werk Gottes, Me ti theia empnefsi, Medici per la vita, O que Deus Criou, Pienten sydänten pelastajat, Quase Deuses, W rękach Boga, Божјих руку дело, Творение Господне, 天賜良醫, 奇蹟の手　ボルチモアの友情, 썸딩 더 로드 메이드, 上帝造物, 닥터 토머스 이야기, 上帝的杰作

Film rating

8.1
Rate 10 votes
8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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