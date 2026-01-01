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Emmy Rossum
Emmy Rossum
Kinoafisha
Persons
Emmy Rossum
Emmy Rossum
Emmy Rossum
Date of Birth
12 September 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress, Composer
Place of Birth
New York, the United States of America
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
8.3
Animal Kingdom
(2016)
7.8
Shameless
(2011)
7.8
Modern Love
(2019)
Filmography
Furious
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2026, USA
7.6
The Crowded Room
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2023, USA
5.9
Angelyne
Drama,
2022, USA
7.8
Modern Love
Comedy, Romantic
2019, USA
6.4
Cold Pursuit
Cold Pursuit
Action, Thriller, Drama
2019, Great Britain
Watch trailer
8.3
Animal Kingdom
Drama, Crime
2016, USA
7.3
You're Not You
You're Not You
Drama
2014, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Comet
Comet
Romantic, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Drama
2014, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Emmy Rossum’s private life
How Emmy Rossum Became the Real Doll in 'The Phantom of the Opera' Scene
20 Years Later: Where the Cast of 'The Phantom of the Opera' Is Today
Photos
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