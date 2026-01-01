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Emmy Rossum 7 photos
Emmy Rossum Emmy Rossum
Kinoafisha Persons Emmy Rossum

Emmy Rossum

Emmy Rossum

Date of Birth
12 September 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress, Composer
Place of Birth
New York, the United States of America
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Action heroine

Popular Films

Animal Kingdom 8.3
Animal Kingdom (2016)
Shameless 7.8
Shameless (2011)
Modern Love 7.8
Modern Love (2019)

Filmography

Furious
Furious
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2026, USA
The Crowded Room 7.6
The Crowded Room
Drama, Crime, Thriller, 2023, USA
Angelyne 5.9
Angelyne
Drama, 2022, USA
Modern Love 7.8
Modern Love
Comedy, Romantic 2019, USA
Cold Pursuit 6.4
Cold Pursuit Cold Pursuit
Action, Thriller, Drama 2019, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Animal Kingdom 8.3
Animal Kingdom
Drama, Crime 2016, USA
You're Not You 7.3
You're Not You You're Not You
Drama 2014, USA
Watch trailer
Comet 7.1
Comet Comet
Romantic, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Drama 2014, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Emmy Rossum’s private life
The Phantom of the Opera still
How Emmy Rossum Became the Real Doll in 'The Phantom of the Opera' Scene
legion-media.ru — 'The Phantom of the Opera' (2004)
20 Years Later: Where the Cast of 'The Phantom of the Opera' Is Today

Photos

Эмми Россум Эмми Россум Эмми Россум Эмми Россум Эмми Россум Эмми Россум
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