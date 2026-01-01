Menu
Marc Forster
Date of Birth
30 November 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Producer, Director, Writer

Popular Films

White Bird: A Wonder Story 8.1
White Bird: A Wonder Story (2023)
The Kite Runner 8.0
The Kite Runner (2007)
Finding Neverland 7.6
Finding Neverland (2004)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Adventures of Thomas Thomas & Friends
Adventure, Family 2025, Great Britain / USA
White Bird: A Wonder Story 8.1
White Bird: A Wonder Story White Bird: A Wonder Story
Biography, Drama, War 2023, USA
Watch trailer
A Man Called Otto 7.3
A Man Called Otto A Man Called Otto
Comedy, Drama 2022, Sweden / USA
Watch trailer
Christopher Robin 7.3
Christopher Robin Christopher Robin
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2018, USA
Watch trailer
All I See Is You 5.4
All I See Is You All I See Is You
Drama, Thriller 2017, USA / Thailand
Watch trailer
Hand of God 7.2
Hand of God
Drama, Crime 2014, USA
World War Z 7.1
World War Z World War Z
Sci-Fi, Action, Horror, Drama 2012, USA / Malta
Watch trailer
Machine Gun Preacher 7.2
Machine Gun Preacher Machine Gun Preacher
Action, Biography, Drama 2011, USA
Watch trailer
Quantum of Solace 6.8
Quantum of Solace Quantum of Solace
Action, Adventure, Thriller, Drama 2008, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
The Kite Runner 8
The Kite Runner The Kite Runner
Drama 2007, USA
Stranger than Fiction 7.3
Stranger than Fiction Stranger Than Fiction
Drama, Sci-Fi, Comedy, Romantic 2006, USA
Stay 6.7
Stay Stay
Thriller, Drama 2005, USA
Finding Neverland 7.6
Finding Neverland Finding Neverland
Biography, Family, Drama 2004, Great Britain / USA
Monster's Ball 7
Monster's Ball Monster's Ball
Drama, Romantic, Crime, Thriller 2001, USA / Canada
News about Marc Forster’s private life
Global Look Press — stills from the movie 'White Bird: A Wonder Story' (2023)
'White Bird: A Wonder Story': The Prequel That Will Break Your Heart and Inspire You
