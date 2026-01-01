Menu
Marc Forster
Marc Forster
Date of Birth
30 November 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Producer, Director, Writer
Popular Films
8.1
White Bird: A Wonder Story
(2023)
8.0
The Kite Runner
(2007)
7.6
Finding Neverland
(2004)
Filmography
The Adventures of Thomas
Thomas & Friends
Adventure, Family
2025, Great Britain / USA
8.1
White Bird: A Wonder Story
White Bird: A Wonder Story
Biography, Drama, War
2023, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
A Man Called Otto
A Man Called Otto
Comedy, Drama
2022, Sweden / USA
Watch trailer
7.3
Christopher Robin
Christopher Robin
Adventure, Comedy, Family
2018, USA
Watch trailer
5.4
All I See Is You
All I See Is You
Drama, Thriller
2017, USA / Thailand
Watch trailer
7.2
Hand of God
Drama, Crime
2014, USA
7.1
World War Z
World War Z
Sci-Fi, Action, Horror, Drama
2012, USA / Malta
Watch trailer
7.2
Machine Gun Preacher
Machine Gun Preacher
Action, Biography, Drama
2011, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
Quantum of Solace
Quantum of Solace
Action, Adventure, Thriller, Drama
2008, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
8
The Kite Runner
The Kite Runner
Drama
2007, USA
7.3
Stranger than Fiction
Stranger Than Fiction
Drama, Sci-Fi, Comedy, Romantic
2006, USA
6.7
Stay
Stay
Thriller, Drama
2005, USA
7.6
Finding Neverland
Finding Neverland
Biography, Family, Drama
2004, Great Britain / USA
7
Monster's Ball
Monster's Ball
Drama, Romantic, Crime, Thriller
2001, USA / Canada
News about Marc Forster’s private life
'White Bird: A Wonder Story': The Prequel That Will Break Your Heart and Inspire You
