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Poster of Million Dollar Baby
7.9
Million Dollar Baby - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Million Dollar Baby
7.9

Million Dollar Baby

, 2004
Million Dollar Baby
USA / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Million Dollar Baby
7.9
Million Dollar Baby - Dubbed trailer
Million Dollar Baby  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

A determined woman works with a hardened boxing trainer to become a professional.

Cast

Clint Eastwood
Clint Eastwood
Frankie Dunn
Hilary Swank
Hilary Swank
Maggie Fitzgerald
Morgan Freeman
Morgan Freeman
Eddie Scrap-Iron Dupris
Jay Baruchel
Jay Baruchel
Danger Barch
Mike Colter
Mike Colter
Big Willie Little
Lucia Rijker
Billie 'The Blue Bear'
Michael Pena
Michael Pena
Bruce MacVittie
Joe D'Angerio
Anthony Mackie
Anthony Mackie
Shawrelle Berry
Margo Martindale
Margo Martindale
Earline Fitzgerald
Brían F. O'Byrne
Brían F. O'Byrne
Father Horvak
Director Clint Eastwood
Writer Paul Haggis, F.X. Toole
Composer Clint Eastwood
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 12 minutes
Production year 2004
World premiere 5 December 2004
Release date
10 March 2005 Russia 16+
10 February 2005 Argentina
3 February 2005 Australia
1 April 2005 Austria
10 March 2005 Belarus
30 March 2005 Belgium
11 February 2005 Brazil
15 July 2005 Bulgaria
5 December 2004 Canada
24 February 2005 Chile
10 March 2005 Croatia
3 March 2005 Czechia
21 April 2005 Denmark
23 February 2005 Egypt
18 February 2005 Estonia
11 March 2005 Finland
23 March 2005 France
24 March 2005 Germany
14 January 2005 Great Britain
4 February 2005 Greece
10 March 2005 Hong Kong
10 March 2005 Hungary
4 February 2005 Iceland
11 March 2005 India
14 January 2005 Ireland
24 February 2005 Israel
18 February 2005 Italy
28 May 2005 Japan
25 March 2005 Kazakhstan
23 February 2005 Kuwait
18 February 2005 Latvia
18 February 2005 Lithuania
24 February 2005 Netherlands
4 March 2005 Panama
2 March 2005 Philippines
18 February 2005 Poland
17 February 2005 Portugal
25 March 2005 Romania
17 February 2005 Singapore
21 March 2005 Slovakia
11 March 2005 South Africa
10 March 2005 South Korea
4 February 2005 Spain
8 April 2005 Sweden
23 March 2005 Switzerland
25 February 2005 Taiwan
23 February 2005 Thailand
25 February 2005 Turkey
23 February 2005 UAE
28 January 2005 USA
10 March 2005 Ukraine
11 February 2005 Uruguay
4 March 2005 Venezuela
MPAA PG-13
Budget $30,000,000
Worldwide Gross $216,763,646
Production Warner Bros., Lakeshore Entertainment, Malpaso Productions
Also known as
Million Dollar Baby, Golpes del destino, Million Dollar Baby - Sonhos Vencidos, Малышка на миллион, Aziz-e milion dolari, Djevojka od milijun dolara, Fatat almelion dolar, La fille à un million de dollars, Menina de Ouro, Mergina, verta milijono, Miljoni dollari tüdruk, Miljons dolāru mazulīte, Millió dolláros bébi, Millionga teng qizaloq, Milyon dollarlıq gözəlçə, Milyonluk Bebek, O fată de milioane, Punčka za milijon dolarjev, Rope Burns, Za wszelką cenę, Χτυπήματα της μοίρας, Девојка од милион долара, Крихітка на мільйон доларів, Миллион долларлық сәби, Момиче за милиони, मिलियन डॉलर बेबी, 밀리언 달러 베이비, ミリオンダラー・ベイビー, 登峰造擊, 百万美元宝贝, Krykhitka na milʹyon dolariv, Malyshka na million, Momiche za milioni, Devojka od milion dolara, ミリオンダラー・ベイビー：2004, 百万宝贝

Film rating

7.9
Rate 22 votes
8.1 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  357 In the Drama genre  154 In films of USA  248 In films of 2004  7
Updated 11 June 2024

Film Trailers

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Million Dollar Baby - Dubbed trailer
Million Dollar Baby Dubbed trailer
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Listen to the
soundtrack Million Dollar Baby

Quotes

Frankie Dunn It wasn't your fault. I was wrong to say that.
Eddie Scrap-Iron Dupris You damn right. I found you a fighter. You made her the best fighter she could be.
Frankie Dunn I killed her.
Eddie Scrap-Iron Dupris Don't say that. Maggie walked through that door with nothing buts guts. No chance in the world of being what she needed to be. It was because of you that she was fighting the championship of the world. You did that. People die everyday, Frankie - mopping floors, washing dishes and you know what their last thought is? I never got my shot. Because of you Maggie got her shot. If she dies today you know what her last thought would be? I think I did all right.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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