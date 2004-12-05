Million Dollar Baby, Golpes del destino, Million Dollar Baby - Sonhos Vencidos, Малышка на миллион, Aziz-e milion dolari, Djevojka od milijun dolara, Fatat almelion dolar, La fille à un million de dollars, Menina de Ouro, Mergina, verta milijono, Miljoni dollari tüdruk, Miljons dolāru mazulīte, Millió dolláros bébi, Millionga teng qizaloq, Milyon dollarlıq gözəlçə, Milyonluk Bebek, O fată de milioane, Punčka za milijon dolarjev, Rope Burns, Za wszelką cenę, Χτυπήματα της μοίρας, Девојка од милион долара, Крихітка на мільйон доларів, Миллион долларлық сәби, Момиче за милиони, मिलियन डॉलर बेबी, 밀리언 달러 베이비, ミリオンダラー・ベイビー, 登峰造擊, 百万美元宝贝, Krykhitka na milʹyon dolariv, Malyshka na million, Momiche za milioni, Devojka od milion dolara, ミリオンダラー・ベイビー：2004, 百万宝贝
Frankie DunnIt wasn't your fault. I was wrong to say that.
Eddie Scrap-Iron DuprisYou damn right. I found you a fighter. You made her the best fighter she could be.
Frankie DunnI killed her.
Eddie Scrap-Iron DuprisDon't say that. Maggie walked through that door with nothing buts guts. No chance in the world of being what she needed to be. It was because of you that she was fighting the championship of the world. You did that. People die everyday, Frankie - mopping floors, washing dishes and you know what their last thought is? I never got my shot. Because of you Maggie got her shot. If she dies today you know what her last thought would be? I think I did all right.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.