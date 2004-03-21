Menu
8.5 IMDb Rating: 8.6
Deadwood (2004 - 2006)

Production year 2004
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 52 minutes
TV channel HBO
Runtime 31 hours 12 minutes

The story takes place in the second half of the 19th century, during the height of the gold rush. The recently established town of Deadwood is filled with criminals. The criminal activity has become so ingrained in the daily lives of the residents that few pay it any attention. Even the dances of the girls in the traditional bar generate more excitement than any murder. Al Swearengen is the owner of the local saloon and the unofficial leader of the town. Soon, two friends arrive in the settlement, hoping to open their own shop there.
Creator
David Milch
David Milch
Timothy Olyphant
Timothy Olyphant Seth Bullock
John Hawkes
John Hawkes Sol Star
Ian McShane
Ian McShane Al Swearengen
Anna Gunn
Anna Gunn Martha Bullock
Kim Dickens
Kim Dickens Joanie Stubbs
8.5
8.6 IMDb
Deadwood - Season 1 Season 1
2004, 12 episodes
 
Deadwood - Season 2 Season 2
2005, 12 episodes
 
Deadwood - Season 3 Season 3
2006, 12 episodes
 
