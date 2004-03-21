The story takes place in the second half of the 19th century, during the height of the gold rush. The recently established town of Deadwood is filled with criminals. The criminal activity has become so ingrained in the daily lives of the residents that few pay it any attention. Even the dances of the girls in the traditional bar generate more excitement than any murder. Al Swearengen is the owner of the local saloon and the unofficial leader of the town. Soon, two friends arrive in the settlement, hoping to open their own shop there.

