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Poster of Iron Jawed Angels
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Iron Jawed Angels
7.4

Iron Jawed Angels

, 2004
Iron Jawed Angels
USA / Biography, Drama, History / 18+
Poster of Iron Jawed Angels
7.4

Cast

Hilary Swank
Hilary Swank
Alice Paul
Margo Martindale
Margo Martindale
Harriot Blatch
Anjelica Huston
Anjelica Huston
Carrie Chapman Catt
Frances O'Connor
Frances O'Connor
Lucy Burns
Molly Parker
Molly Parker
Lois Smith
Anna Shaw
Vera Farmiga
Vera Farmiga
Ruza Wenclawska
Brooke Smith
Brooke Smith
Mabel Vernon
Adilah Barnes
Ida Wells-Barnett
Laura Fraser
Laura Fraser
Doris Stevens
Semen Hirzhner
Russian Mover
Director Katja von Garnier
Writer Jennifer Friedes, Sally Robinson, Eugenia Bostwick-Singer, Raymond Singer
Composer Reinhold Heil, Johnny Klimek
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 3 minutes
Production year 2004
Online premiere 10 October 2004
World premiere 16 January 2004
Release date
15 February 2004 Italy
16 January 2004 Romania 15
16 January 2004 USA
Production Home Box Office (HBO), Blue Dominion Productions Inc., Bluebird House
Also known as
Iron Jawed Angels, Alice Paul - Der Weg ins Licht, Ángeles de hierro, Angeli d'acciaio, Angelu stiprybe, Anjos Rebeldes, Demir Çeneli Melekler, Me tis soufrazetes, Niezłomne, Odrjesiti andjeli, Pulsos de Ferro, Vasakaratú angyalok, Volonté de fer, Ангелы с железными зубами

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb

Quotes

Dr. White You refuse to eat. Can you tell me why?
Alice Paul The hunger strike was a tradition in Old Ireland. You starve yourself on someone's doorstep until restitution is made. And justice is done.
Dr. White Doesn't sound like a very effective method.
Alice Paul A stinking corpse on your doorstep? What will the neighbours say?
Dr. White So you stand on the president's doorstep. He's treated you very badly, hasen't he?
Alice Paul It's the law that treats women badly.
Dr. White But you picketed President Wilson, he's the one that put you here.
Alice Paul We picketed the office of the presidency. It has nothing to do with Mr Wilson and everything to do with the position he holds.
Dr. White But he's responsible for your treatment here.
Alice Paul I believe I was sent here by a district commissioner.
Dr. White You call yourself a suffragist.
Alice Paul Yes.
Dr. White Tell me about your cause. Just talk freely. Explain yourself. Do you understand the question?
Alice Paul You asked me to explain myself. I just wonder what needs to be explained. Let me be very clear. Look into your own heart. I swear to you, mine's no different. You want a place in the trades and professions where you can earn your bread? So do I. You want some means of self expression? Some way of satisfying your own personal ambitions? So do I. You want a voice in the government in which you live? So do I. What is there to explain?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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