Dr. White You refuse to eat. Can you tell me why?

Alice Paul The hunger strike was a tradition in Old Ireland. You starve yourself on someone's doorstep until restitution is made. And justice is done.

Dr. White Doesn't sound like a very effective method.

Alice Paul A stinking corpse on your doorstep? What will the neighbours say?

Dr. White So you stand on the president's doorstep. He's treated you very badly, hasen't he?

Alice Paul It's the law that treats women badly.

Dr. White But you picketed President Wilson, he's the one that put you here.

Alice Paul We picketed the office of the presidency. It has nothing to do with Mr Wilson and everything to do with the position he holds.

Dr. White But he's responsible for your treatment here.

Alice Paul I believe I was sent here by a district commissioner.

Dr. White You call yourself a suffragist.

Alice Paul Yes.

Dr. White Tell me about your cause. Just talk freely. Explain yourself. Do you understand the question?