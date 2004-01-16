Dr. White
You refuse to eat. Can you tell me why?
Alice Paul
The hunger strike was a tradition in Old Ireland. You starve yourself on someone's doorstep until restitution is made. And justice is done.
Dr. White
Doesn't sound like a very effective method.
Alice Paul
A stinking corpse on your doorstep? What will the neighbours say?
Dr. White
So you stand on the president's doorstep. He's treated you very badly, hasen't he?
Alice Paul
It's the law that treats women badly.
Dr. White
But you picketed President Wilson, he's the one that put you here.
Alice Paul
We picketed the office of the presidency. It has nothing to do with Mr Wilson and everything to do with the position he holds.
Dr. White
But he's responsible for your treatment here.
Alice Paul
I believe I was sent here by a district commissioner.
Dr. White
You call yourself a suffragist.
Alice Paul
Yes.
Dr. White
Tell me about your cause. Just talk freely. Explain yourself. Do you understand the question?
Alice Paul
You asked me to explain myself. I just wonder what needs to be explained. Let me be very clear. Look into your own heart. I swear to you, mine's no different. You want a place in the trades and professions where you can earn your bread? So do I. You want some means of self expression? Some way of satisfying your own personal ambitions? So do I. You want a voice in the government in which you live? So do I. What is there to explain?