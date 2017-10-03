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Poster of Blade Runner 2049
7.7
Blade Runner 2049 - Dubbed trailer 3
Kinoafisha Films Blade Runner 2049
7.7

Blade Runner 2049

, 2017
Blade Runner 2049
USA / Sci-Fi, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Blade Runner 2049
7.7
Blade Runner 2049 - Dubbed trailer 3
Blade Runner 2049  Dubbed trailer 3

Synopsis

A young blade runner's discovery of a long buried secret leads him on a quest to track down former blade runner, Rick Deckard, who's been missing for thirty years.

Cast

Harrison Ford
Harrison Ford
Rick Deckard
Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling
'K'
Robin Wright
Robin Wright
Lieutenant Joshi
Ana de Armas
Ana de Armas
Joi
Dave Bautista
Dave Bautista
Sapper Morton
Jared Leto
Jared Leto
Mackenzie Davis
Mackenzie Davis
Lennie James
Lennie James
Barkhad Abdi
Barkhad Abdi
David Dastmalchian
David Dastmalchian
Coco
Sylvia Hoeks
Sylvia Hoeks
Mark Arnold
Mark Arnold
Interviewer
Director Denis Villeneuve
Writer Hampton Fancher, Michael Green, Philip K. Dick
Composer Benjamin Wallfisch, Hans Zimmer
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 43 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 26 December 2017
World premiere 3 October 2017
Release date
5 October 2017 Russia WDSSPR 18+
5 October 2017 Argentina
5 October 2017 Armenia
5 October 2017 Aruba
5 October 2017 Australia
6 October 2017 Austria
5 October 2017 Bahrain
5 October 2017 Belarus
4 October 2017 Belgium
6 October 2017 Bolivia
5 October 2017 Brazil
6 October 2017 Bulgaria
6 October 2017 Cambodia
6 October 2017 Canada
5 October 2017 Chile
27 October 2017 China
5 October 2017 Colombia
5 October 2017 Croatia
5 October 2017 Cyprus
5 October 2017 Czechia
5 October 2017 Denmark
5 October 2017 Dominican Republic
6 October 2017 Ecuador
5 October 2017 Egypt
6 October 2017 Estonia
6 October 2017 Finland
4 October 2017 France
5 October 2017 Georgia
5 October 2017 Germany
6 October 2017 Ghana
5 October 2017 Great Britain
5 October 2017 Greece
5 October 2017 Hong Kong
5 October 2017 Hungary
6 October 2017 Iceland
6 October 2017 India
6 October 2017 Indonesia
5 October 2017 Ireland
5 October 2017 Israel
5 October 2017 Italy
6 October 2017 Jamaica
27 October 2017 Japan
5 October 2017 Jordan
5 October 2017 Kazakhstan
6 October 2017 Kenya
5 October 2017 Kuwait
6 October 2017 Latvia
5 October 2017 Lebanon
6 October 2017 Lithuania
4 October 2017 Luxembourg
5 October 2017 Malaysia
6 October 2017 Mexico
6 October 2017 Mongolia
5 October 2017 Netherlands
5 October 2017 New Zealand
6 October 2017 Nigeria
5 October 2017 Norway
5 October 2017 Oman
6 October 2017 Pakistan
12 October 2017 Paraguay
5 October 2017 Peru
6 October 2017 Philippines
6 October 2017 Poland
5 October 2017 Portugal
12 October 2017 Qatar
6 October 2017 Romania
5 October 2017 Singapore
5 October 2017 Slovakia
5 October 2017 Slovenia
6 October 2017 South Africa
12 October 2017 South Korea
6 October 2017 Spain
5 October 2017 Sweden
4 October 2017 Switzerland
6 October 2017 Taiwan
12 October 2017 Thailand
6 October 2017 Trinidad and Tobago
6 October 2017 Turkey
5 October 2017 UAE
6 October 2017 USA
5 October 2017 Ukraine
5 October 2017 Uruguay
6 October 2017 Venezuela
20 October 2017 Viet Nam
MPAA R
Budget $150,000,000
Worldwide Gross $277,882,781
Production Alcon Entertainment, Columbia Pictures, Sony
Also known as
Blade Runner 2049, Бегущий по лезвию 2049, Acid Zoo, Bėgantis skustuvo ašmenimis 2049, Blade Runner 2, Blade Runner 2049: Bıçak Sırtı, Blade Runner: Androids Dream, Iztrebljevalec 2049, Pa asmeni skrejošais 2049, Queensboro, Szárnyas fejvadász 2049, Tig' ustida yugurish 2049, Tội Phạm Nhân Bản 2049, Ülgüc üzərində qaçan 2049, Vânătorul de recompense 2049, Блейд Рънър 2049, Блејд ранер 2049., Истребљивач 2, Той, хто біжить по лезу 2049, 블레이드 러너 2049, ブレードランナー 2049, 銀翼殺手 2049, 銀翼殺手2049, 银翼杀手2049, 블레이드러너 2049, Bıçak Sırtı 2049, Շեղբի վրայով վազողը 2049, Blade Runner 2049 3D, Бегущий по лезвию 2, Blejd Raner 2049

Film rating

7.7
Rate 130 votes
8 IMDb
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Place in the rating
In overall ranking  651 In the Sci-Fi genre  98 In the Thriller genre  130 In films of USA  430 In films of 2017  15
Updated 19 March 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Blade Runner 2049 - Dubbed trailer 3
Blade Runner 2049 Dubbed trailer 3
Blade Runner 2049 - Dubbed trailer 2
Blade Runner 2049 Dubbed trailer 2
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Listen to the
soundtrack Blade Runner 2049
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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