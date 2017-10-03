|5 October 2017
|Russia
|WDSSPR
|18+
|5 October 2017
|Argentina
|5 October 2017
|Armenia
|5 October 2017
|Aruba
|5 October 2017
|Australia
|6 October 2017
|Austria
|5 October 2017
|Bahrain
|5 October 2017
|Belarus
|4 October 2017
|Belgium
|6 October 2017
|Bolivia
|5 October 2017
|Brazil
|6 October 2017
|Bulgaria
|6 October 2017
|Cambodia
|6 October 2017
|Canada
|5 October 2017
|Chile
|27 October 2017
|China
|5 October 2017
|Colombia
|5 October 2017
|Croatia
|5 October 2017
|Cyprus
|5 October 2017
|Czechia
|5 October 2017
|Denmark
|5 October 2017
|Dominican Republic
|6 October 2017
|Ecuador
|5 October 2017
|Egypt
|6 October 2017
|Estonia
|6 October 2017
|Finland
|4 October 2017
|France
|5 October 2017
|Georgia
|5 October 2017
|Germany
|6 October 2017
|Ghana
|5 October 2017
|Great Britain
|5 October 2017
|Greece
|5 October 2017
|Hong Kong
|5 October 2017
|Hungary
|6 October 2017
|Iceland
|6 October 2017
|India
|6 October 2017
|Indonesia
|5 October 2017
|Ireland
|5 October 2017
|Israel
|5 October 2017
|Italy
|6 October 2017
|Jamaica
|27 October 2017
|Japan
|5 October 2017
|Jordan
|5 October 2017
|Kazakhstan
|6 October 2017
|Kenya
|5 October 2017
|Kuwait
|6 October 2017
|Latvia
|5 October 2017
|Lebanon
|6 October 2017
|Lithuania
|4 October 2017
|Luxembourg
|5 October 2017
|Malaysia
|6 October 2017
|Mexico
|6 October 2017
|Mongolia
|5 October 2017
|Netherlands
|5 October 2017
|New Zealand
|6 October 2017
|Nigeria
|5 October 2017
|Norway
|5 October 2017
|Oman
|6 October 2017
|Pakistan
|12 October 2017
|Paraguay
|5 October 2017
|Peru
|6 October 2017
|Philippines
|6 October 2017
|Poland
|5 October 2017
|Portugal
|12 October 2017
|Qatar
|6 October 2017
|Romania
|5 October 2017
|Singapore
|5 October 2017
|Slovakia
|5 October 2017
|Slovenia
|6 October 2017
|South Africa
|12 October 2017
|South Korea
|6 October 2017
|Spain
|5 October 2017
|Sweden
|4 October 2017
|Switzerland
|6 October 2017
|Taiwan
|12 October 2017
|Thailand
|6 October 2017
|Trinidad and Tobago
|6 October 2017
|Turkey
|5 October 2017
|UAE
|6 October 2017
|USA
|5 October 2017
|Ukraine
|5 October 2017
|Uruguay
|6 October 2017
|Venezuela
|20 October 2017
|Viet Nam