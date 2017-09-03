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Poster of Victoria and Abdul
7.0
Victoria and Abdul - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Victoria and Abdul
7.0

Victoria and Abdul

, 2017
Victoria and Abdul
USA, Great Britain / Drama, Biography, History / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Victoria and Abdul
7.0
Victoria and Abdul - Dubbed trailer
Victoria and Abdul  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Queen Victoria strikes up an unlikely friendship with a young Indian clerk named Abdul Karim.

Cast

Judi Dench
Judi Dench
Queen Victoria
Eddie Izzard
Eddie Izzard
Bertie, Prince of Wales
Michael Gambon
Michael Gambon
Lord Salisbury
Olivia Williams
Olivia Williams
Lady Churchill
Adeel Akhtar
Adeel Akhtar
Mohammed
Tim Pigott-Smith
Tim Pigott-Smith
Sir Henry Ponsonby
Jonathan Harden
Jonathan Harden
Ali Fazal
Ali Fazal
Abdul Karim
Paul Higgins
Paul Higgins
Dr. Reid
Fenella Woolgar
Fenella Woolgar
Miss Phipps
Julian Wadham
Julian Wadham
Alick Yorke
Director Stephen Frears
Writer Lee Hall, Shrabani Basu
Composer Thomas Newman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 2017
World premiere 3 September 2017
Release date
14 December 2017 Russia UPI 12+
23 November 2017 Argentina
14 September 2017 Australia
28 September 2017 Austria
14 December 2017 Belarus
16 November 2017 Brazil
29 September 2017 Bulgaria
11 January 2018 Chile
16 November 2017 Colombia
28 September 2017 Croatia
14 September 2017 Cyprus
2 November 2017 Denmark
22 September 2017 Estonia
29 September 2017 Finland
4 October 2017 France
28 September 2017 Germany
15 September 2017 Great Britain
14 September 2017 Greece
19 October 2017 Hong Kong
21 September 2017 Hungary
6 October 2017 India
15 September 2017 Ireland
5 October 2017 Israel
26 October 2017 Italy
25 January 2019 Japan
14 December 2017 Kazakhstan
14 September 2017 Kuwait
22 September 2017 Latvia
14 September 2017 Lebanon
22 September 2017 Lithuania
2 November 2017 Malaysia
24 November 2017 Mexico
21 September 2017 Montenegro
21 September 2017 Netherlands
14 September 2017 New Zealand
22 September 2017 Norway
14 December 2017 Peru
15 September 2017 Poland
28 September 2017 Portugal
22 September 2017 Romania
21 September 2017 Serbia
9 November 2017 Singapore
29 September 2017 South Africa
25 October 2017 South Korea
22 September 2017 Spain
22 September 2017 Sweden
26 October 2017 Switzerland
3 November 2017 Taiwan
28 September 2017 Thailand
22 September 2017 Turkey
6 October 2017 USA
9 November 2017 Uruguay
24 November 2017 Viet Nam
MPAA PG-13
Budget $21,000,000
Worldwide Gross $66,558,465
Production Focus Features, Perfect World Pictures, BBC Film
Also known as
Victoria & Abdul, Victoria y Abdul, Victoria and Abdul, Confident royal, La reina Victòria i Abdul, La reina Victoria y Abdul, Le'ha'ir et ha'malka, Powiernik królowej, Victoria & Abdul: Nữ Hoàng & Tri Kỷ, Victoria e Abdul: O Confidente da Rainha, Victoria et Abdul, Victoria i Abdul, Victoria ja Abdul, Victoria si Abdul, Victoria ve Abdul, Viktória a Abdul, Viktória királynő és Abdul, Viktorie a Abdul, Viktorija ir Abdulas, Vitória & Abdul, Vittoria e Abdul, Βικτώρια και Αμπντούλ, Виктория и Абдул, Вікторія та Абдул, Довереникът на кралицата, ヴィクトリア女王　最期の秘密, 女王与知己, 女王與知己, 維多利亞女王：日不落奇緣, 维多利亚与阿卜杜勒, 빅토리아 & 압둘

Film rating

7.0
Rate 22 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1884 In the Drama genre  831 In the Biography genre  81 In the History genre  74 In films of USA  1150 In films of Great Britain  158 In films of 2017  67
Updated 18 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Victoria and Abdul - Dubbed trailer
Victoria and Abdul Dubbed trailer
Victoria and Abdul - Trailer
Victoria and Abdul Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Listen to the
soundtrack Victoria and Abdul

Quotes

Queen Victoria I am 81 years of age. I've had nine children and 42 grandchildren, and have almost a billion citizens. I have rheumatism, a collapsed uterus, I'm morbidly obese and deaf in one ear. I have known 11 Prime Ministers and passed 2,347 pieces of legislation. I've been in office 62 years, 234 days. Thus, I am the longest-serving monarch in world history. I'm responsible for five households and a staff of over 3,000. I am cantankerous, boring, greedy, fat, ill-tempered, at times selfish and myopic, both metaphorically and literally. I am perhaps disagreeably attached to power and should not have smashed the Emperor of Russia's egg. But I am anything but insane. If the household wish to disobey me, so be it. Let them do it to my face. I will see everyone in the Durbar Room at once.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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