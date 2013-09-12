Menu
8.9 IMDb Rating: 8.7
7 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Peaky Blinders

Peaky Blinders (2013 - 2022)

Peaky Blinders 18+
Production year 2013
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 6 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel BBC One
Runtime 36 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Criminal drama about the real-life gangster group 'Peaky Blinders' that terrorized Birmingham in the early 20th century. Setting themselves apart from their colleagues with their distinctive style of clothing and razor blades sewn into their headwear, the Shelby family is led by Thomas, a name known to every passerby. His sisters and brothers, however, prefer not to mention their surname to avoid any prejudice. The 'quiet' gangster life is disrupted when Inspector Chester Campbell discovers a missing weapon. All evidence points to the Shelbys, but this gypsy family is not so easily defeated."
Острые козырьки - trailer шестого сезона
Peaky Blinders  trailer шестого сезона
Creator
Steven Knight
Cillian Murphy
Cillian Murphy Tommy Shelby
Paul Anderson
Paul Anderson Arthur Shelby
Tom Hardy
Tom Hardy Alfie Solomons
Sophie Rundle
Sophie Rundle Ada Shelby
Aidan Gillen
Aidan Gillen Aberama Gold
TV series in Collections
Mafia Series: A Top List Mafia Series: A Top List
British TV Series British TV Series
Series About Family Dynasties Series About Family Dynasties
Crime TV Series Crime TV Series

Series rating

8.9
Rate 14 votes
8.7 IMDb
Seasons
Peaky Blinders - Season 1 Season 1
2013, 6 episodes
 
Peaky Blinders - Season 2 Season 2
2014, 6 episodes
 
Peaky Blinders - Season 3 Season 3
2016, 6 episodes
 
Peaky Blinders - Season 4 Season 4
2017, 6 episodes
 
Peaky Blinders - Season 5 Season 5
2019, 6 episodes
 
Peaky Blinders - Season 6 Season 6
2022, 6 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
5 August 2021, 11:45
Костюмы блеск
Лейла Ишбульдина 11 December 2024, 22:42
Сериал очень интересный , но очень много жестоких моментов , когда смотреть было тяжело . Хотелось посмотреть продолжение - как семья Шелби будет… Read more…
soundtrack Peaky Blinders
Stills
