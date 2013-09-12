"Criminal drama about the real-life gangster group 'Peaky Blinders' that terrorized Birmingham in the early 20th century. Setting themselves apart from their colleagues with their distinctive style of clothing and razor blades sewn into their headwear, the Shelby family is led by Thomas, a name known to every passerby. His sisters and brothers, however, prefer not to mention their surname to avoid any prejudice. The 'quiet' gangster life is disrupted when Inspector Chester Campbell discovers a missing weapon. All evidence points to the Shelbys, but this gypsy family is not so easily defeated."

