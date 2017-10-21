Menu
IMDb Rating: 6.5
Gunpowder (2017 - 2017)
Gunpowder
18+
Drama
History
Production year
2017
Country
Great Britain
Total seasons
1 season
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
BBC One
Runtime
3 hours 0 minute
TV series description
The series is dedicated to the Gunpowder Plot of 1605 - an attempt by a group of English Catholics to assassinate King James I, who sympathized with Protestants.
Kit Harington
Daniel West
Ronan Bennett
Liv Tyler
Anne Vaux
Kit Harington
Robert Catesby
Peter Mullan
Father Henry Garnet
Series rating
0.0
0
vote
6.5
IMDb
Seasons
Season 1
2017,
3 episodes
