Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
4 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Chewing Gum

Chewing Gum (2015 - 2017)

Chewing Gum 18+
Production year 2015
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel E4
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Chewing Gum" is a British tragicomedy series created by the E4 channel. The show revolves around twenty-four-year-old Tracy Gordon. She lives in a residential area of the capital, works as a cashier in a small supermarket, and absolutely loves listening to songs by a famous R&B singer. Tracy also has one big secret: she has never had any intimate relationships with men. Of course, she tries her best to gain sexual experience, but every attempt to get close to someone ends in a complete disaster for her. Fortunately, her excellent sense of humor and innate self-irony save Tracy even in the most horrible situations.
Chewing Gum - Trailer
Chewing Gum  Trailer
Cast
Cast
Michaela Coel
Michaela Coel
John Macmillan
John Macmillan
Jonathan Livingstone
Kadiff Kirwan
Kadiff Kirwan
Susan Wokoma
Susan Wokoma
Shola Adewusi
Shola Adewusi
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.5
Rate 12 votes
7.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Comedy genre  In series of Great Britain  In series of 2015 
Seasons
Chewing Gum - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 6 episodes
 
Chewing Gum - Season 2 Season 2
2017, 6 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more