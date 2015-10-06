"Chewing Gum" is a British tragicomedy series created by the E4 channel. The show revolves around twenty-four-year-old Tracy Gordon. She lives in a residential area of the capital, works as a cashier in a small supermarket, and absolutely loves listening to songs by a famous R&B singer. Tracy also has one big secret: she has never had any intimate relationships with men. Of course, she tries her best to gain sexual experience, but every attempt to get close to someone ends in a complete disaster for her. Fortunately, her excellent sense of humor and innate self-irony save Tracy even in the most horrible situations.

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