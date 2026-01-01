Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Octavia Spencer
Octavia Spencer Octavia Spencer
Kinoafisha Persons Octavia Spencer

Octavia Spencer

Octavia Spencer

Date of Birth
25 May 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Place of Birth
Montgomery, the United States of America
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Young Sheldon 8.3
Young Sheldon (2017)
Zootopia 8.3
Zootopia (2016)
The Big Bang Theory 8.0
The Big Bang Theory (2007)

Filmography

Ride or Die
Ride or Die
Comedy, Action, Adventure 2026, USA
The Smurfs Movie 5.5
The Smurfs Movie Smurfs
Musical 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Tow 6.4
Tow Tow
Drama 2025, USA
Spirited 6.9
Spirited Spirited
Comedy, Family, Musical 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Thunder Force 4.3
Thunder Force Thunder Force
Action, Comedy 2021, USA
Watch trailer
Encounter 6.7
Encounter Encounter
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2021, Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle 6.6
The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle Dolittle
Comedy 2020, USA
Watch trailer
The Witches 5.9
The Witches The Witches
Fantasy 2020, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Octavia Spencer’s private life
Octavia Spencer
This 2019 Horror Movie Hit 7 Million Views on Netflix — Now It’s Getting a Sequel
Rihanna
Rihanna Steps Into Her 'Blue Era' as Smurfette in New Smurfs Movie
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more