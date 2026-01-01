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Octavia Spencer
Octavia Spencer
Kinoafisha
Persons
Octavia Spencer
Octavia Spencer
Octavia Spencer
Date of Birth
25 May 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Place of Birth
Montgomery, the United States of America
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.3
Young Sheldon
(2017)
8.3
Zootopia
(2016)
8.0
The Big Bang Theory
(2007)
Filmography
Ride or Die
Comedy, Action, Adventure
2026, USA
5.5
The Smurfs Movie
Smurfs
Musical
2025, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
Tow
Tow
Drama
2025, USA
6.9
Spirited
Spirited
Comedy, Family, Musical
2022, USA
Watch trailer
4.3
Thunder Force
Thunder Force
Action, Comedy
2021, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
Encounter
Encounter
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2021, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.6
The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle
Dolittle
Comedy
2020, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
The Witches
The Witches
Fantasy
2020, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Octavia Spencer’s private life
This 2019 Horror Movie Hit 7 Million Views on Netflix — Now It’s Getting a Sequel
Rihanna Steps Into Her 'Blue Era' as Smurfette in New Smurfs Movie
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