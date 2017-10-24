Two teenagers may have wanted to love this world and their own lives, but it just so happened that they would never be able to. James, a withdrawn seventeen-year-old boy, enjoys self-harm and killing small animals in his free time. He has only one dream - to kill a person. Alyssa, his complete opposite, is a rebel who is ready to defy everyone and experiment on herself and others. These two damaged teenagers plan to give a big fat FUCK to this world, but what do they do when they are both declared wanted?

