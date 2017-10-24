Menu
Russian
Ratings
7.9 IMDb Rating: 8
Kinoafisha TV Shows The End of the F***ing World

The End of the F***ing World (2017 - 2019)

The End of the F***ing World 18+
Production year 2017
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 8 hours 0 minute

TV series description

Two teenagers may have wanted to love this world and their own lives, but it just so happened that they would never be able to. James, a withdrawn seventeen-year-old boy, enjoys self-harm and killing small animals in his free time. He has only one dream - to kill a person. Alyssa, his complete opposite, is a rebel who is ready to defy everyone and experiment on herself and others. These two damaged teenagers plan to give a big fat FUCK to this world, but what do they do when they are both declared wanted?
Cast
Cast
Jessica Barden
Jessica Barden
Alex Lawther
Alex Lawther
Christine Bottomley
Christine Bottomley
Steve Oram
Steve Oram
Jonathan Aris
Jonathan Aris
Wunmi Mosaku
Wunmi Mosaku
Cast and Crew
Series rating

7.9
Rate 11 votes
8 IMDb
Seasons
The End of the F***ing World - Season 1 Season 1
2017, 8 episodes
 
The End of the F***ing World - Season 2 Season 2
2019, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
soundtrack The End of the F***ing World
Stills
