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Nolan North
Nolan North
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nolan North
Nolan North
Nolan North
Date of Birth
31 October 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
8.6
Rick and Morty
(2013)
8.3
Love, Death & Robots
(2019)
8.3
Young Justice
(2010)
Filmography
6.9
Hysteria!
Thriller
2024, USA
5.3
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Action, Adventure
2024, USA
6.4
Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 1
Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part One
Action, Adventure, Animation
2024, USA
7.6
Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too!
Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too!
Animation, Action, Comedy, Crime, Detective, Adventure
2023, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
The Shift
The Shift
Sci-Fi
2023, USA
5.9
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight
Family, Comedy, Action
2022, USA
6.8
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons
Action, Animation, Sci-Fi
2022, USA
6.9
Pacific Rim: The Black
Action, Anime, Sci-Fi
2021, USA/Australia
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