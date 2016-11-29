Menu
Trailers
Get Out. Trailer
Publication date: 29 November 2016
Get Out
– It's time for a young African American to meet with his white girlfriend's parents for a weekend in their secluded estate in the woods, but before long, the friendly and polite ambience will give way to a nightmare.
