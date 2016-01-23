Life, Animated, Livstecken, Animoitu elämä, Drengen der stoppede med at tale, Elu animatsioonis, Life, Animated: Die fantastische Welt eines Autisten, Vida animada, Vida, Animada, Życie animowane, Анимированная жизнь, ぼくと魔法の言葉たち, 動畫人生, 生活，动画
Film rating
7.3
Rate12 votes
Updated 1 September 2021
Quotes
Alan RosenblattThe image of autism in the early 90's was not terribly flattering.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.