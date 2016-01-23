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Poster of Life, Animated
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Life, Animated
7.3

Life, Animated

, 2016
Life, Animated
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Life, Animated
7.3

Synopsis

A coming of age story about a boy and his family who overcame great challenges by turning Disney animated movies into a language to express love, loss, kinship and brotherhood.

Cast

Owen Suskind
Self
Cornelia Suskind
Self
Ron Suskind
Self
Walter Suskind
Self - Owen Suskind's big brother
Alan Rosenblatt
Self
Emily Jathas
Self - Owen Suskind's girlfriend
Michelle Garcia Winner
Self - Speech language pathologist
Jonathan Freeman
Self
Gilbert Gottfried
Gilbert Gottfried
Self
Jeffrey Ortiz
Self
Director Roger Ross Williams
Writer Ron Suskind, Emily Hubley, Kate Rose, Joyzel Acevedo
Composer T. Griffin, Dylan Stark
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 8 April 2017
World premiere 23 January 2016
Release date
1 December 2016 Russia 12+
20 October 2016 Denmark
22 June 2017 Germany
9 December 2016 Great Britain
17 May 2018 Hong Kong
2 February 2017 Italy
1 December 2016 Kazakhstan
23 March 2017 Netherlands
1 December 2016 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Also known as
Life, Animated, Livstecken, Animoitu elämä, Drengen der stoppede med at tale, Elu animatsioonis, Life, Animated: Die fantastische Welt eines Autisten, Vida animada, Vida, Animada, Życie animowane, Анимированная жизнь, ぼくと魔法の言葉たち, 動畫人生, 生活，动画

Film rating

7.3
Rate 12 votes
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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