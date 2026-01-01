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Lasse Hallström 8 photos
Lasse Hallström Lasse Hallström
Kinoafisha Persons Lasse Hallström

Lasse Hallström

Lasse Hallström

Date of Birth
2 June 1946
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Director, Writer
Place of Birth
Johannes parish, Sweden

Popular Films

Hachi: A Dog's Tale 8.5
Hachi: A Dog's Tale (2009)
The Cider House Rules 7.8
The Cider House Rules (1999)
A Dog's Purpose 7.8
A Dog's Purpose (2017)

Filmography

The Map That Leads to You 6.3
The Map That Leads to You The Map That Leads to You
Drama, Romantic 2025, USA / Spain / Portugal
The Darkness 5.9
The Darkness
Drama, Crime, Mystery 2024, Iceland/USA
Hilma 6
Hilma Hilma
Biography, Drama 2022, Sweden
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms 6.4
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Fantasy, Family 2018, USA
Watch trailer
A Dog's Purpose 7.8
A Dog's Purpose A Dog's Purpose
Drama, Comedy 2017, USA
Watch trailer
The Hundred-Foot Journey 7.2
The Hundred-Foot Journey The Hundred-Foot Journey
Comedy, Drama 2014, USA
Watch trailer
Safe Haven 7.1
Safe Haven Safe Haven
Romantic 2013, USA
Watch trailer
Salmon Fishing in the Yemen 6.6
Salmon Fishing in the Yemen Salmon Fishing in the Yemen
Drama 2012, Great Britain
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News about Lasse Hallström’s private life
Global Look Press — still from the movie 'What's Eating Gilbert Grape?' (1993)
Outshone Johnny Depp and Earned an Oscar Nomination: How Leonardo DiCaprio Prepared for His Iconic Role

Photos

Лассе Халльстрем Лассе Халльстрем Лассе Халльстрем Лассе Халльстрем Лассе Халльстрем Лассе Халльстрем
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