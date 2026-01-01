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8 photos
Lasse Hallström
Lasse Hallström
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lasse Hallström
Lasse Hallström
Lasse Hallström
Date of Birth
2 June 1946
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Director, Writer
Place of Birth
Johannes parish, Sweden
Popular Films
8.5
Hachi: A Dog's Tale
(2009)
7.8
The Cider House Rules
(1999)
7.8
A Dog's Purpose
(2017)
Filmography
6.3
The Map That Leads to You
The Map That Leads to You
Drama, Romantic
2025, USA / Spain / Portugal
5.9
The Darkness
Drama, Crime, Mystery
2024, Iceland/USA
6
Hilma
Hilma
Biography, Drama
2022, Sweden
6.4
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Fantasy, Family
2018, USA
Watch trailer
7.8
A Dog's Purpose
A Dog's Purpose
Drama, Comedy
2017, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
The Hundred-Foot Journey
The Hundred-Foot Journey
Comedy, Drama
2014, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Safe Haven
Safe Haven
Romantic
2013, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Salmon Fishing in the Yemen
Salmon Fishing in the Yemen
Drama
2012, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Lasse Hallström’s private life
Outshone Johnny Depp and Earned an Oscar Nomination: How Leonardo DiCaprio Prepared for His Iconic Role
Photos
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