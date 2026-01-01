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Catherine Keener
Catherine Keener Catherine Keener
Kinoafisha Persons Catherine Keener

Catherine Keener

Catherine Keener

Date of Birth
23 March 1959
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Place of Birth
Miami, the United States of America
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Into the Wild 8.0
Into the Wild (2007)
Show Me a Hero 7.9
Show Me a Hero (2015)
Incredibles 2 7.8
Incredibles 2 (2018)

Filmography

Joker: Madness for Two 5.4
Joker: Madness for Two Joker: Folie à Deux
Action, Crime, Drama 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Lucky Hank 6.7
Lucky Hank
Drama 2023, USA
The Adam Project 6.7
The Adam Project The Adam Project
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Brand New Cherry Flavor 6.9
Brand New Cherry Flavor
Drama, Fantasy, Mystery, 2021, USA
The Croods: A New Age 7.8
The Croods: A New Age The Croods 2
Animation, Comedy, Family, Adventure, Fantasy 2020, USA
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Modern Love 7.8
Modern Love
Comedy, Romantic 2019, USA
Forever 6.9
Forever
Drama, Comedy 2018, USA
Kidding 7.1
Kidding
Drama, Comedy 2018, USA
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