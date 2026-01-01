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Catherine Keener
Catherine Keener
Kinoafisha
Persons
Catherine Keener
Catherine Keener
Catherine Keener
Date of Birth
23 March 1959
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Place of Birth
Miami, the United States of America
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.0
Into the Wild
(2007)
7.9
Show Me a Hero
(2015)
7.8
Incredibles 2
(2018)
Filmography
5.4
Joker: Madness for Two
Joker: Folie à Deux
Action, Crime, Drama
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
Lucky Hank
Drama
2023, USA
6.7
The Adam Project
The Adam Project
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2022, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
Brand New Cherry Flavor
Drama, Fantasy, Mystery,
2021, USA
7.8
The Croods: A New Age
The Croods 2
Animation, Comedy, Family, Adventure, Fantasy
2020, USA
Watch trailer
7.8
Modern Love
Comedy, Romantic
2019, USA
6.9
Forever
Drama, Comedy
2018, USA
7.1
Kidding
Drama, Comedy
2018, USA
Show more
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