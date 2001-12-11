Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Nowhere in Africa
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Nowhere in Africa
7.3

Nowhere in Africa

, 2001
Nowhere in Africa
Germany / Drama / 18+
Poster of Nowhere in Africa
7.3

Cast

Merab Ninidze
Merab Ninidze
Walter Redlich
Sidede Onyulo
Owuor
Matthias Habich
Matthias Habich
Walter Süßkind
Lea Kurka
Regina Redlich (younger)
Juliane Köhler
Juliane Köhler
Jettel Redlich
Karoline Eckertz
Regina Redlich - Older
Gerd Heinz
Max
Hildegard Schmahl
Ina
Maritta Horwarth
Liesel
Regine Zimmermann
Käthe
Director Caroline Link
Writer Caroline Link, Stefanie Zweig
Composer Niki Reiser
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 2 hours 21 minutes
Production year 2001
Online premiere 14 February 2002
World premiere 11 December 2001
Release date
26 August 2003 Russia 12+
26 August 2003 Belarus
17 April 2003 Czechia 12+
11 December 2001 Germany
2 May 2003 Greece
26 August 2003 Kazakhstan
24 April 2003 Netherlands
10 December 2004 South Korea 15
27 December 2001 USA
26 August 2003 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget €7,000,000
Worldwide Gross $24,322,180
Production MTM Cineteve, Constantin Film, Bavaria Film
Based on novel “Nowhere in Africa” (Stefanie Zweig, 1995)
Also known as
Nirgendwo in Afrika, Nowhere in Africa, En un lugar de África, Africa I Love You, Afrika'da Bir Yerde, Algures em África, En algún lugar de África, Fortabt i Afrika, Hontalanul Afrikában, Ingenstans i Afrika, Ingensteds i Afrika, Jossain Afrikassa, Kažkur Afrikoje, Lạc Đến Châu Phi, Love in Africa, Lugar Nenhum na África, Någonstans i Afrika, Nicaieri in Africa, Nigdje u Africi, Nigdzie w Afryce, Nikde v Africe, Nikde v Afrike, Ningún lugar en África, Nulle part en Afrique, Pouthena stin Afriki, Нигде в Африке, Никъде в Африка, Ніде в Африці, 何處是我家, 名もなきアフリカの地で, 非洲的天使, En Un Lugar de África, 러브 인 아프리카, 无处为家, 情陷非洲

Film rating

7.3
Rate 12 votes
7.5 IMDb
Academy Awards, USA · Golden Globes, USA — all awards and nominations (2)
Updated 4 September 2023
Listen to the
soundtrack Nowhere in Africa
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

Among the cast who portrayed Jewish roles, only Andrew Sachs was himself Jewish. Medan Ninidze is Georgian, brought up in an Orthodox family; Julianne Kohler is Roman Catholic, and Diane Keen is Anglican.

Similar films for Nowhere in Africa

Out of Africa
Out of Africa Biography, Romantic, Drama
1985, USA
7.4
Kästner und der kleine Dienstag
Kästner und der kleine Dienstag Drama
2016, Germany / Austria
7.5
The Rocket
The Rocket Drama
2014, Australia / Thailand
7.3
Measuring the World
Measuring the World Drama
2012, Germany
6.1
Stopped on Track
Stopped on Track Drama
2011, Germany / France
7.8
The Counterfeiters
The Counterfeiters Crime, Drama, War
2007, Austria / Germany
6.9
Four Minutes
Four Minutes Drama
2006, Germany
6.4
Grave Decisions
Grave Decisions Comedy
2006, Germany
7.4
Tsotsi
Tsotsi Drama
2005, Great Britain / South Africa
5.7
The White Masai
The White Masai Drama
2005, Germany
6.6
No Man's Land
No Man's Land War, Comedy, Drama
2001, France / Great Britain / Italy / Bosnia and Herzegovina / Slovenia / Belgium
7.9
Character
Character Crime, Drama, Detective
1997, Belgium / Netherlands
7.6
Rozhdenie imperii
Rozhdenie imperii
2026, Russia, Drama, History
Race To Monte Carlo
Race To Monte Carlo
2026, Russia, Adventure, Biography, Drama
Skazka o poteryannom vremeni
Skazka o poteryannom vremeni
2026, Russia, Fantasy
Chudo-yudo
Chudo-yudo
2026, Russia, Family
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
Morozko
Morozko
2026, Russia, Family
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom
Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom
2026, Great Britain, Animation, Comedy, Family
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
2009, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
Ruki vverh 2
Ruki vverh 2
2026, Russia, Biography
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Resident Evil
Resident Evil
2026, Germany / USA, Horror, Action
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more