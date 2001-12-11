7.3Nowhere in Africa
Nowhere in Africa, 2001
Germany / Drama / 18+
Cast
Karoline Eckertz
Regina Redlich - Older
Gerd Heinz
Max
Maritta Horwarth
Liesel
Regine Zimmermann
Käthe
Director Caroline Link
Writer Caroline Link, Stefanie Zweig
Composer Niki Reiser
Film details
Country Germany
Runtime 2 hours 21 minutes
Production year 2001
Online premiere 14 February 2002
World premiere 11 December 2001
Release date
|26 August 2003
|Russia
|12+
|26 August 2003
|Belarus
|17 April 2003
|Czechia
|12+
|11 December 2001
|Germany
|2 May 2003
|Greece
|26 August 2003
|Kazakhstan
|24 April 2003
|Netherlands
|10 December 2004
|South Korea
|15
|27 December 2001
|USA
|26 August 2003
|Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget €7,000,000
Worldwide Gross $24,322,180
Production MTM Cineteve, Constantin Film, Bavaria Film
Based on novel “Nowhere in Africa” (Stefanie Zweig, 1995)
Also known as
Nirgendwo in Afrika, Nowhere in Africa, En un lugar de África, Africa I Love You, Afrika'da Bir Yerde, Algures em África, En algún lugar de África, Fortabt i Afrika, Hontalanul Afrikában, Ingenstans i Afrika, Ingensteds i Afrika, Jossain Afrikassa, Kažkur Afrikoje, Lạc Đến Châu Phi, Love in Africa, Lugar Nenhum na África, Någonstans i Afrika, Nicaieri in Africa, Nigdje u Africi, Nigdzie w Afryce, Nikde v Africe, Nikde v Afrike, Ningún lugar en África, Nulle part en Afrique, Pouthena stin Afriki, Нигде в Африке, Никъде в Африка, Ніде в Африці, 何處是我家, 名もなきアフリカの地で, 非洲的天使, En Un Lugar de África, 러브 인 아프리카, 无处为家, 情陷非洲
Updated 4 September 2023
Listen to the
soundtrack Nowhere in Africa
soundtrack Nowhere in Africa
Quotes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Interesting facts
Among the cast who portrayed Jewish roles, only Andrew Sachs was himself Jewish. Medan Ninidze is Georgian, brought up in an Orthodox family; Julianne Kohler is Roman Catholic, and Diane Keen is Anglican.
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