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Poster of Far from Heaven
5.7
Kinoafisha Films Far from Heaven
5.7

Far from Heaven

, 2002
Far from Heaven
France, USA / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Far from Heaven
5.7

Synopsis

In 1950s Connecticut, a housewife faces a marital crisis and mounting racial tensions in the outside world.

Cast

Dennis Quaid
Dennis Quaid
Frank Whitaker
Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore
Cathy Whitaker
Dennis Haysbert
Dennis Haysbert
Raymond Deagan
Patricia Clarkson
Patricia Clarkson
Eleanor Fine
Viola Davis
Viola Davis
Sybil
James Rebhorn
James Rebhorn
Dr. Bowman
Michael Gaston
Michael Gaston
Stan Fine
Bette Henritze
Mrs. Leacock
Ryan Ward
David Whitaker
Lindsay Andretta
Janice Whitaker
Director Todd Haynes
Writer Todd Haynes
Composer Elmer Bernstein
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / USA
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 2002
Online premiere 12 March 2003
World premiere 2 September 2002
Release date
21 July 2003 Russia 16+
6 February 2003 Australia
14 March 2003 Austria 6
21 July 2003 Belarus
12 March 2003 Belgium
28 August 2003 Czechia 12+
24 January 2003 Denmark
7 March 2003 Finland
12 March 2003 France
13 March 2003 Germany
7 March 2003 Great Britain
6 December 2002 Greece
23 October 2003 Hungary
20 March 2003 Israel
2 September 2002 Italy
21 July 2003 Kazakhstan
22 January 2003 Netherlands
23 May 2003 South Korea 12
14 March 2003 Spain
21 February 2003 Sweden
8 November 2002 USA
21 July 2003 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $13,500,000
Worldwide Gross $29,027,914
Production Focus Features, Vulcan Productions, Killer Films
Also known as
Far from Heaven, Lejos del cielo, Dem Himmel so fern, Loin du paradis, Longe do Paraíso, Lontano dal paradiso, Cennetten çok uzakta, Dalec od nebes, Daleko do Nebe, Daleko od nieba, Daleko od raja, Departe de paradis, Harhek M'Gun Eden, Kaukana taivaasta, Lejos del paraíso, Lluny del cel, Távol a mennyországtól, Toli nuo rojaus, Ο Παράδεισος είναι μακριά, Вдали от рая, Далеко від раю, Далеко од раја, Далеч от рая, 파 프롬 헤븐, エデンより彼方に, 远离天堂, 遠離天堂, Cənnətdən Uzaq, O paradeisos einai makria

Film rating

5.7
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Listen to the
soundtrack Far from Heaven

Quotes

Cathy Whitaker That was the day I stopped believing in the wild ardor of things. Perhaps in love, as well. That kind of love. The love in books and films. The love that tells us to abandon our lives and plans, all for one brief touch of Venus. So often we fail at that kind of love. The world just seems too fragile a place for it. And of every other kind, life remains full. Perhaps it's just we who are too fragile.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

Cinematographer Edward Lachman recreated the 1950s 'look' for the film by employing incandescent lighting, the same lighting techniques and identical types of lens filters that would have been used on melodramas of the 1950s.

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