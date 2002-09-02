|21 July 2003
|Russia
|16+
|6 February 2003
|Australia
|14 March 2003
|Austria
|6
|21 July 2003
|Belarus
|12 March 2003
|Belgium
|28 August 2003
|Czechia
|12+
|24 January 2003
|Denmark
|7 March 2003
|Finland
|12 March 2003
|France
|13 March 2003
|Germany
|7 March 2003
|Great Britain
|6 December 2002
|Greece
|23 October 2003
|Hungary
|20 March 2003
|Israel
|2 September 2002
|Italy
|21 July 2003
|Kazakhstan
|22 January 2003
|Netherlands
|23 May 2003
|South Korea
|12
|14 March 2003
|Spain
|21 February 2003
|Sweden
|8 November 2002
|USA
|21 July 2003
|Ukraine
Cinematographer Edward Lachman recreated the 1950s 'look' for the film by employing incandescent lighting, the same lighting techniques and identical types of lens filters that would have been used on melodramas of the 1950s.