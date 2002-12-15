|3 April 2003
|Russia
|Вест
|16+
|3 April 2003
|Belarus
|28 February 2003
|Brazil
|31 July 2003
|Czechia
|U
|26 March 2003
|France
|12
|26 March 2003
|Germany
|14 February 2003
|Great Britain
|14 February 2003
|Ireland
|12A
|17 May 2003
|Japan
|3 April 2003
|Kazakhstan
|14 March 2003
|Portugal
|21 February 2003
|South Korea
|28 March 2003
|Sweden
|27 December 2002
|USA
|3 April 2003
|Ukraine
Nicole Kidman was fond of wearing the prosthetic nose and even wore it in private, largely because she was in the midst of a divorce from Tom Cruise at the time and was attracting significant paparazzi attention. To her delight, by wearing the false nose when she was out and about she discovered she could easily evade the paparazzi, as they did not recognise her.