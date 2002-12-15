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Poster of The Hours
6.8
Kinoafisha Films The Hours
6.8

The Hours

, 2002
The Hours
USA, Great Britain / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Hours
6.8

Synopsis

The story of how the novel "Mrs. Dalloway" affects three generations of women, all of whom, in one way or another, have had to deal with suicide in their lives.

Cast

Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman
Virginia Woolf
Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore
Laura Brown
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Clarissa Vaughan
Miranda Richardson
Miranda Richardson
Vanessa Bell
John C. Reilly
John C. Reilly
Ed Harris
Ed Harris
Jeff Daniels
Jeff Daniels
Toni Collette
Toni Collette
Stephen Dillane
Stephen Dillane
Leonard Woolf
George Loftus
Quentin Bell
Charley Ramm
Julian Bell
Sophie Wyburd
Angelica Bell
Director Stephen Daldry
Writer David Hare, Michael Cunningham
Composer Philip Glass
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 54 minutes
Production year 2002
Online premiere 6 March 2003
World premiere 15 December 2002
Release date
3 April 2003 Russia Вест 16+
3 April 2003 Belarus
28 February 2003 Brazil
31 July 2003 Czechia U
26 March 2003 France 12
26 March 2003 Germany
14 February 2003 Great Britain
14 February 2003 Ireland 12A
17 May 2003 Japan
3 April 2003 Kazakhstan
14 March 2003 Portugal
21 February 2003 South Korea
28 March 2003 Sweden
27 December 2002 USA
3 April 2003 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $25,000,000
Worldwide Gross $108,846,276
Production Paramount Pictures, Miramax, Scott Rudin Productions
Also known as
The Hours, Las horas, As Horas, Hodiny, The Hours - Von Ewigkeit zu Ewigkeit, Az órák, Godziny, Les heures, Les hores, Oi ores, Orele, Saatebi, Saatler, Sati, Thời Khắc, Timmarna, Tunnid, Tunnit, Ure do vecnosti, Valandos, Οι ώρες, Години, Сати, Чaсовете, Часы, めぐりあう時間たち, 时时刻刻, 時時刻刻, 小说人生, 此时·此刻, {The} Hours, 岁月如歌, 디 아워스

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Updated 18 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

Nicole Kidman was fond of wearing the prosthetic nose and even wore it in private, largely because she was in the midst of a divorce from Tom Cruise at the time and was attracting significant paparazzi attention. To her delight, by wearing the false nose when she was out and about she discovered she could easily evade the paparazzi, as they did not recognise her.

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