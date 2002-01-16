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Poster of Hysterical Blindness
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Hysterical Blindness
6.4

Hysterical Blindness

, 2002
Hysterical Blindness
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Hysterical Blindness
6.4

Cast

Uma Thurman
Uma Thurman
Debby Miller
Juliette Lewis
Juliette Lewis
Beth
Gena Rowlands
Gena Rowlands
Virginia Miller
Justin Chambers
Rick
Ben Gazzara
Ben Gazzara
Nick
Anthony DeSando
Bobby
Jolie Peters
Amber Autumn
Callie Thorne
Carolann
Lisa Altomare
Dora
Laura Cahill
Tonya
Director Mira Nair
Writer Laura Cahill
Composer Lesley Barber
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2002
World premiere 16 January 2002
Production HBO Films, Blum Israel Productions, Karuna Dream
Also known as
Hysterical Blindness, Cegueira Histérica, Ceguera histérica, Ciegas de amor, Desperata kvinnor, Dragoste oarba, Gli occhi della vita, Histeria, Histeryczna ślepota, Isterinis aklumas, L'aveuglement hystérique, Panicno sljepilo, Pasifogó kísérletek, Pathiasmena thilyka, Истерическая слепота

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb

Quotes

Debby Miller Beth!Why'd you have to congratulate her?
Beth I don't know.She's a human being, isn't she?
Debby Miller She's wearing pink shoes.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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