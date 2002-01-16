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6.4
Kinoafisha
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Hysterical Blindness
6.4
Hysterical Blindness
, 2002
Hysterical Blindness
USA / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
6.4
Cast
Uma Thurman
Debby Miller
Juliette Lewis
Beth
Gena Rowlands
Virginia Miller
Justin Chambers
Rick
Ben Gazzara
Nick
Anthony DeSando
Bobby
Jolie Peters
Amber Autumn
Callie Thorne
Carolann
Lisa Altomare
Dora
Laura Cahill
Tonya
Director
Mira Nair
Writer
Laura Cahill
Composer
Lesley Barber
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 39 minutes
Production year
2002
World premiere
16 January 2002
Production
HBO Films, Blum Israel Productions, Karuna Dream
Also known as
Hysterical Blindness, Cegueira Histérica, Ceguera histérica, Ciegas de amor, Desperata kvinnor, Dragoste oarba, Gli occhi della vita, Histeria, Histeryczna ślepota, Isterinis aklumas, L'aveuglement hystérique, Panicno sljepilo, Pasifogó kísérletek, Pathiasmena thilyka, Истерическая слепота
More
Film rating
6.4
Rate
10
votes
6.5
IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Debby Miller
Beth!Why'd you have to congratulate her?
Beth
I don't know.She's a human being, isn't she?
Debby Miller
She's wearing pink shoes.
Showtimes
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