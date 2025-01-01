Adam Sandler

One of the best comedians of our time has been making Hollywood and audiences around the world laugh for more than two decades. But few people know that he did not begin making jokes in order to become a comedian. Sandler's father could get angry over nothing, and Adam was constantly cracking jokes to break that tension.

Even dozens of successful roles and movies have not helped the actor to overcome stage fright. Friends of the comedian said that he is still nervous in front of the audience at first, but gradually the tension leaves him, and he begins to relax and enjoy the show.

Sandler is quite versatile and multi-talented man. Not only he starred in numerous movies and actively took part in writing comedy scripts, but also dubbed in music. Sandler released several albums in different music styles. Two of his albums have reached gold status and two more have reached platinum status. Many have accused the actor of having no musical taste, but the albums still have sold out in huge numbers.