Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Adam Sandler 7 photos
Adam Sandler Adam Sandler
Kinoafisha Persons Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler

Date of Birth
9 September 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer

Biography of Adam Sandler

One of the best comedians of our time has been making Hollywood and audiences around the world laugh for more than two decades. But few people know that he did not begin making jokes in order to become a comedian. Sandler's father could get angry over nothing, and Adam was constantly cracking jokes to break that tension.
Even dozens of successful roles and movies have not helped the actor to overcome stage fright. Friends of the comedian said that he is still nervous in front of the audience at first, but gradually the tension leaves him, and he begins to relax and enjoy the show.
Sandler is quite versatile and multi-talented man. Not only he starred in numerous movies and actively took part in writing comedy scripts, but also dubbed in music. Sandler released several albums in different music styles. Two of his albums have reached gold status and two more have reached platinum status. Many have accused the actor of having no musical taste, but the albums still have sold out in huge numbers.

Popular Films

Leo 8.0
Leo (2023)
Uncut Gems 7.5
Uncut Gems (2019)
Hotel Transylvania 7.5
Hotel Transylvania (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 59 Films 59 Actor 50 Producer 28 Writer 17
Jay Kelly 6.2
Jay Kelly Jay Kelly
Comedy, Drama 2025, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
Happy Gilmore 2 7.1
Happy Gilmore 2 Happy Gilmore 2
Comedy, Sport 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Kinda Pregnant 4.9
Kinda Pregnant Kinda Pregnant
Comedy, Drama 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Spaceman 5.9
Spaceman Spaceman
Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Murder Mystery 2 5.5
Murder Mystery 2 Murder Mystery 2
Action, Comedy, Crime 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Leo 8
Leo Leo
Animation, Musical, Comedy, Family 2023, USA
Watch trailer
You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah 5.8
You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah
Comedy 2023, USA
Watch trailer
The Out-Laws 5.4
The Out-Laws The Out-Laws
Action, Comedy 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Hustle 7.3
Hustle Hustle
Comedy, Sport 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Hubie Halloween 5.2
Hubie Halloween Hubie Halloween
Comedy, Mystery 2020, USA
The Wrong Missy 5.8
The Wrong Missy The Wrong Missy
Romantic, Comedy 2020, USA
Murder Mystery 6.2
Murder Mystery Murder Mystery
Comedy, Action, Romantic 2019, USA
Uncut Gems 7.5
Uncut Gems Uncut Gems
Crime, Drama, Comedy 2019, USA
Watch trailer
Hotel Transylvania 3 7.2
Hotel Transylvania 3 Hotel Transylvania 3
Animation, Family, Comedy 2018, USA
Watch trailer
The Week Of 5.1
The Week Of The Week Of
Comedy 2018, USA
The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) 6.9
The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)
Comedy 2017, USA
The Do-Over 5.7
The Do-Over The Do-Over
Comedy 2016, USA
Watch trailer
Pixels 5.7
Pixels Pixels
Sci-Fi, Comedy 2015, USA
Watch trailer
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 4.4
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Comedy 2015, USA
Watch trailer
Hotel Transylvania 2 7.1
Hotel Transylvania 2 Hotel Transylvania 2
Family, Animation, Comedy 2015, USA
Watch trailer
The Ridiculous 6 4.8
The Ridiculous 6 The Ridiculous 6
Comedy 2015, USA
Blended 7
Blended Blended
Comedy 2014, USA
Watch trailer
The Cobbler 6.4
The Cobbler The Cobbler
Comedy, Fantasy, Drama 2014, USA
Watch trailer
Men, Women & Children 6.6
Men, Women & Children Men, Women & Children
Comedy, Drama 2014, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Adam Sandler’s private life
Still from 'Happy Gilmore 2'
He’s Older, Angrier, and Still Hitting Below the Belt — Sandler’s 'Happy Gilmore 2' Trailer Drops
Adam Sandler in 'Spaceman'
Adam Sandler for an Oscar Nomination: Netflix is Campaigning One for His Role in 'Jay Kelly'
Still from the movie 'Happy Gilmore 2' (2025)
'Happy Gilmore 2' Announces Star-Studded Cast as Netflix Sequel Arrives

Photos

Адам Сэндлер Адам Сэндлер Адам Сэндлер Адам Сэндлер Адам Сэндлер жена Адам Сэндлер
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more