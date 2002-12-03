Charlie Kaufman There was this time in high school. I was watching you out the library window. You were talking to Sarah Marsh.

Donald Kaufman Oh, God. I was so in love with her.

Charlie Kaufman I know. And you were flirting with her. And she was being really sweet to you.

Donald Kaufman I remember that.

Charlie Kaufman Then, when you walked away, she started making fun of you with Kim Canetti. And it was like they were laughing at *me*. You didn't know at all. You seemed so happy.

Donald Kaufman I knew. I heard them.

Charlie Kaufman How come you looked so happy?

Donald Kaufman I loved Sarah, Charles. It was mine, that love. I owned it. Even Sarah didn't have the right to take it away. I can love whoever I want.

Charlie Kaufman But she thought you were pathetic.

Donald Kaufman That was her business, not mine. You are what you love, not what loves you. That's what I decided a long time ago. What's up?