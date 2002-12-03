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Poster of Adaptation.
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Adaptation.
7.2

Adaptation.

, 2002
Adaptation.
USA / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Adaptation.
7.2

Synopsis

A lovelorn screenwriter becomes desperate as he tries and fails to adapt 'The Orchid Thief' by Susan Orlean for the screen.

Cast

Nicolas Cage
Nicolas Cage
Donald Kaufman
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Susan Orlean
Chris Cooper
Chris Cooper
John Laroche
John Cusack
John Cusack
Tilda Swinton
Tilda Swinton
Valerie Thomas
Chris Cooper
Chris Cooper
John Laroche
Peter Jason
Peter Jason
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Maggie Gyllenhaal
John Malkovich
John Malkovich
Cara Seymour
Amelia Kavan
Spike Jonze
Jay Tavare
Matthew Osceola
Director Spike Jonze
Writer Charlie Kaufman, Susan Orlean
Composer Carter Burwell
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 54 minutes
Production year 2002
Online premiere 26 March 2003
World premiere 3 December 2002
Release date
17 April 2003 Russia
26 December 2002 Australia MA 15+
4 April 2003 Austria
17 April 2003 Belarus
21 February 2003 Brazil 16
6 December 2002 Canada
14 August 2003 Czechia U
30 May 2003 Estonia
7 March 2003 Finland
27 March 2003 France
8 December 2003 Germany
28 February 2003 Great Britain
7 March 2003 Greece
31 July 2003 Hungary
28 February 2003 Ireland 15A
28 February 2003 Italy
17 April 2003 Kazakhstan
21 February 2003 Mexico B-15
6 March 2003 Netherlands
8 May 2003 South Korea 18
21 March 2003 Spain
31 December 2002 Sweden
6 December 2002 USA
17 April 2003 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $19,000,000
Worldwide Gross $32,804,657
Production Columbia Pictures, Intermedia, Magnet Productions
Based on “The Orchid Thief” (Susan Orlean, 1998)
Also known as
Adaptation., El ladrón de orquídeas, Adaptation, Адаптация, Adaptacija, Adaptasiya, Adaptação, Adaptācija, Adaptacija., Adaptáció, Adaptacja, Adaptasi., Adaptation - min version, Adaptation - minun versioni, Adaptation (El ladrón de orquídeas), Adaptation: El lladre d'orquídies, Adaptation. Minun versioni, Adaption - Der Orchideen-Dieb, Adaption - Der Orchideendieb, Adaption., El ladrón de orquideas, Hoțul de orhidee, Il ladro di orchidee, Il ladro di orchidee - Adaptation., Inadaptado, Kuidas kirjutada kassafilmi, Orkidé-tyven, Prilagajanje, Tersyüz, The Orchid Thief, Адаптація, アダプテーション, 蘭花賊, Adaptação., El Ladron de Orquideas, סיפור לא פשוט, Адаптация., Adaptasi, 어댑테이션

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Golden Globes, USA · Academy Awards, USA · BAFTA Awards and 2 more — all awards and nominations (19)
Updated 24 August 2026
Listen to the
soundtrack Adaptation.

Quotes

Charlie Kaufman There was this time in high school. I was watching you out the library window. You were talking to Sarah Marsh.
Donald Kaufman Oh, God. I was so in love with her.
Charlie Kaufman I know. And you were flirting with her. And she was being really sweet to you.
Donald Kaufman I remember that.
Charlie Kaufman Then, when you walked away, she started making fun of you with Kim Canetti. And it was like they were laughing at *me*. You didn't know at all. You seemed so happy.
Donald Kaufman I knew. I heard them.
Charlie Kaufman How come you looked so happy?
Donald Kaufman I loved Sarah, Charles. It was mine, that love. I owned it. Even Sarah didn't have the right to take it away. I can love whoever I want.
Charlie Kaufman But she thought you were pathetic.
Donald Kaufman That was her business, not mine. You are what you love, not what loves you. That's what I decided a long time ago. What's up?
Charlie Kaufman [stunned] Thank you.

Frequently asked questions about the film “Adaptation.”

When is the premiere of the film “Adaptation.”?

The world premiere of the film “Adaptation.” was on 3 December 2002.

What is the rating of the film “Adaptation.”?

The film “Adaptation.” is rated 7.2/10 on Kinoafisha (10 votes) and 7.6/10 on IMDb.

How long is the film “Adaptation.”?

The runtime of the film “Adaptation.” is 1 hour 54 minutes.

Who directed the film “Adaptation.”?

The film “Adaptation.” was directed by Spike Jonze.

What is the budget of the film “Adaptation.”?

The budget of the film “Adaptation.” is $19,000,000.

How much did the film “Adaptation.” gross?

The film “Adaptation.” grossed $32,804,657 worldwide.

Who composed the music for the film “Adaptation.”?

The music for the film “Adaptation.” was composed by Carter Burwell.

Film soundtrack
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

The film grew out of writer Charlie Kaufman's difficulty in adapting the best-selling book 'The Orchid Thief' by Susan Orlean. Kaufman soon ran into writer's block, as the book lacked the dramatic structure required for a film. He therefore opted to draft a screenplay about his own struggle to adapt the book, exaggerating many of the story's elements and characters and inventing new ones (notably a fictional twin brother, Donald Kaufman). Expecting producers would reject the idea, he kept his new approach to himself and simply handed in the finished script. Although the move had the support of Spike Jonze, Kaufman believed it would end his career — which, in the event, it did not.

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