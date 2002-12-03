Adaptation., 2002
Synopsis
Cast
Film details
|17 April 2003
|Russia
|26 December 2002
|Australia
|MA 15+
|4 April 2003
|Austria
|17 April 2003
|Belarus
|21 February 2003
|Brazil
|16
|6 December 2002
|Canada
|14 August 2003
|Czechia
|U
|30 May 2003
|Estonia
|7 March 2003
|Finland
|27 March 2003
|France
|8 December 2003
|Germany
|28 February 2003
|Great Britain
|7 March 2003
|Greece
|31 July 2003
|Hungary
|28 February 2003
|Ireland
|15A
|28 February 2003
|Italy
|17 April 2003
|Kazakhstan
|21 February 2003
|Mexico
|B-15
|6 March 2003
|Netherlands
|8 May 2003
|South Korea
|18
|21 March 2003
|Spain
|31 December 2002
|Sweden
|6 December 2002
|USA
|17 April 2003
|Ukraine
soundtrack Adaptation.
Quotes
Frequently asked questions about the film “Adaptation.”
When is the premiere of the film “Adaptation.”?
The world premiere of the film “Adaptation.” was on 3 December 2002.
What is the rating of the film “Adaptation.”?
The film “Adaptation.” is rated 7.2/10 on Kinoafisha (10 votes) and 7.6/10 on IMDb.
How long is the film “Adaptation.”?
The runtime of the film “Adaptation.” is 1 hour 54 minutes.
Who directed the film “Adaptation.”?
The film “Adaptation.” was directed by Spike Jonze.
What is the budget of the film “Adaptation.”?
The budget of the film “Adaptation.” is $19,000,000.
How much did the film “Adaptation.” gross?
The film “Adaptation.” grossed $32,804,657 worldwide.
Who composed the music for the film “Adaptation.”?
The music for the film “Adaptation.” was composed by Carter Burwell.Film soundtrack
Interesting facts
The film grew out of writer Charlie Kaufman's difficulty in adapting the best-selling book 'The Orchid Thief' by Susan Orlean. Kaufman soon ran into writer's block, as the book lacked the dramatic structure required for a film. He therefore opted to draft a screenplay about his own struggle to adapt the book, exaggerating many of the story's elements and characters and inventing new ones (notably a fictional twin brother, Donald Kaufman). Expecting producers would reject the idea, he kept his new approach to himself and simply handed in the finished script. Although the move had the support of Spike Jonze, Kaufman believed it would end his career — which, in the event, it did not.