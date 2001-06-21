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Eleanor Worthington-Cox
Eleanor Worthington-Cox
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eleanor Worthington-Cox
Eleanor Worthington-Cox
Eleanor Worthington-Cox
Date of Birth
21 June 2001
Age
25 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
9.1
Next to Normal
(2025)
6.9
Britannia
(2018)
6.8
The Enfield Haunting
(2015)
Filmography
9.1
Next to Normal
Next to Normal
Comedy, Drama, Music
2025,
6.9
Britannia
Drama, History
2018, Great Britain
5.1
Action Point
Action Point
Comedy
2018, USA
Watch trailer
5.8
Gwen
Gwen
Mystery, Drama, History
2018, Great Britain
6.8
The Enfield Haunting
Horror, Detective,
2015, Great Britain
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