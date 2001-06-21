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Eleanor Worthington-Cox
Eleanor Worthington-Cox Eleanor Worthington-Cox
Kinoafisha Persons Eleanor Worthington-Cox

Eleanor Worthington-Cox

Eleanor Worthington-Cox

Date of Birth
21 June 2001
Age
25 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Horror actress

Popular Films

Next to Normal 9.1
Next to Normal (2025)
Britannia 6.9
Britannia (2018)
The Enfield Haunting 6.8
The Enfield Haunting (2015)

Filmography

Next to Normal 9.1
Next to Normal Next to Normal
Comedy, Drama, Music 2025,
Britannia 6.9
Britannia
Drama, History 2018, Great Britain
Action Point 5.1
Action Point Action Point
Comedy 2018, USA
Watch trailer
Gwen 5.8
Gwen Gwen
Mystery, Drama, History 2018, Great Britain
The Enfield Haunting 6.8
The Enfield Haunting
Horror, Detective, 2015, Great Britain
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