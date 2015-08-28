The series "Narcos" is a gritty show about the dangerous lives of mafia barons and their cartels. It showcases intriguing details of the American special forces' efforts to combat them. The last decades of the 20th century were marked by a bloody and brutal battle against the production of illegal substances, claiming many lives on both sides of the barricades. At the center of attention is Colombian cocaine and the legendary Pablo Escobar, with various forces involved in the conflicts: gangsters, lawyers, police officers, politicians, and even the military.

