Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Narcos poster
Narcos poster
Narcos poster
Narcos poster
Narcos poster
Narcos poster
Narcos poster
Narcos poster
Ratings
8.1 IMDb Rating: 8.7
Rate
8 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Narcos

Narcos (2015 - 2017)

Narcos 18+
Production year 2015
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 30 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The series "Narcos" is a gritty show about the dangerous lives of mafia barons and their cartels. It showcases intriguing details of the American special forces' efforts to combat them. The last decades of the 20th century were marked by a bloody and brutal battle against the production of illegal substances, claiming many lives on both sides of the barricades. At the center of attention is Colombian cocaine and the legendary Pablo Escobar, with various forces involved in the conflicts: gangsters, lawyers, police officers, politicians, and even the military.
Нарко - trailer сериала
Narcos  trailer сериала
Cast Characters
Creator
Chris Brancato
Doug Miro
Carlo Bernard
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Boyd Holbrook
Boyd Holbrook Steve Murphy
Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal Javier Peña
Javier Cámara
Javier Cámara Guillermo Pallomari
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
Mafia Series: A Top List Mafia Series: A Top List
Biographical TV Series Biographical TV Series
Crime TV Series Crime TV Series
TV Series Based on True Stories TV Series Based on True Stories

Series rating

8.1
Rate 11 votes
8.7 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Narcos - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 10 episodes
 
Narcos - Season 2 Season 2
2016, 10 episodes
 
Narcos - Season 3 Season 3
2017, 10 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Listen to the
soundtrack Narcos
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more