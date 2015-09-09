Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Doctor Foster poster
Doctor Foster poster
Doctor Foster poster
Doctor Foster poster
Doctor Foster poster
Ratings
8.8 IMDb Rating: 7.6
Rate
5 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Doctor Foster

Doctor Foster (2015 - 2017)

Doctor Foster 18+
Production year 2015
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel BBC One
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

TV series description

In a small English town, there is a general practitioner named Gemma Foster. She believes she has a wonderful life - a loving husband, a fulfilling profession, and an intelligent son. They lead the comfortable life of a middle-class family and want for nothing. However, one day Gemma begins to suspect her husband of infidelity, although initially she thought he had some other terrible secret. Her suspicions turn out to be true. Now, Gemma is determined to seek revenge on her soon-to-be ex-husband.
Доктор Фостер - trailer второго сезона
Doctor Foster  trailer второго сезона
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Sara Stewart
Sara Stewart Susie Parks
Neil Stuke
Neil Stuke Chris Parks
Jodie Comer
Jodie Comer Kate Parks
Tom Taylor
Tom Taylor Tom Foster
Bertie Carvel
Bertie Carvel Simon Foster
Adam James
Adam James Neil Baker
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.8
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Doctor Foster - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 5 episodes
 
Doctor Foster - Season 2 Season 2
2017, 5 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more