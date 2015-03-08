Menu
8.1 IMDb Rating: 8.3
Kinoafisha TV Shows Poldark

Poldark (2015 - 2019)

Poldark 18+
Production year 2015
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel BBC One
Runtime 43 hours 0 minute

TV series description

In the British historical series "Poldark," based on the eponymous series of novels by Winston Graham, the action takes place in late 18th century Cornwall. Ross Poldark, accustomed to going against the norms of society and morality, decides to revive the former glory of his family. The incredibly beautiful landscapes of Cornwall, exquisite costumes, and meticulously recreated historical interiors immerse viewers in a dramatic story full of love, betrayal, intrigue, envy, friendship, adventure, and loss.
Poldark  trailer первого сезона
Gabriella Wilde
Gabriella Wilde Caroline Penvenen
Vincent Regan
Vincent Regan Colonel Ned Despard
Warren Clarke Charles Poldark
Pip Torrens
Pip Torrens Cary Warleggan
Aidan Turner
Aidan Turner Ross Poldark
Kyle Soller
Kyle Soller Francis Poldark
TV series in Collections
British TV Series British TV Series
TV Series Based on Literary Works TV Series Based on Literary Works

Series rating

8.1
Rate 10 votes
8.3 IMDb
Seasons
Poldark - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 8 episodes
 
Poldark - Season 2 Season 2
2016, 10 episodes
 
Poldark - Season 3 Season 3
2017, 9 episodes
 
Poldark - Season 4 Season 4
2018, 8 episodes
 
Poldark - Season 5 Season 5
2019, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
