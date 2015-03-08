In the British historical series "Poldark," based on the eponymous series of novels by Winston Graham, the action takes place in late 18th century Cornwall. Ross Poldark, accustomed to going against the norms of society and morality, decides to revive the former glory of his family. The incredibly beautiful landscapes of Cornwall, exquisite costumes, and meticulously recreated historical interiors immerse viewers in a dramatic story full of love, betrayal, intrigue, envy, friendship, adventure, and loss.

