London Spy poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows London Spy

London Spy (2015 - 2015)

London Spy 18+
Production year 2015
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel BBC Two
Runtime 5 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The plot revolves around the meeting of two young people who belong to completely different worlds. Danny, a romantic and sociable guy immersed in the club scene, falls in love with Alex - a mysterious guy with a brilliant mind. Gradually, the characters realize that they are perfect for each other, and serious feelings develop between them. But it is at this moment that Alex unexpectedly disappears. Danny, trying to figure out what happened, discovers that his lover was a British spy and is now dead.
Лондонский шпион - trailer
London Spy  trailer
Creator
Tom Rob Smith
Cast
Cast
Jim Broadbent
Ben Whishaw
Edward Holcroft
Charlotte Rampling
Harriet Walter
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.0
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Seasons
London Spy - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 5 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
