The plot revolves around the meeting of two young people who belong to completely different worlds. Danny, a romantic and sociable guy immersed in the club scene, falls in love with Alex - a mysterious guy with a brilliant mind. Gradually, the characters realize that they are perfect for each other, and serious feelings develop between them. But it is at this moment that Alex unexpectedly disappears. Danny, trying to figure out what happened, discovers that his lover was a British spy and is now dead.

