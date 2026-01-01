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Anton Lesser
Anton Lesser
Kinoafisha
Persons
Anton Lesser
Anton Lesser
Anton Lesser
Date of Birth
14 February 1952
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.9
The Yellow Tie
(2025)
8.6
The Crown
(2016)
8.5
Endeavour
(2013)
Filmography
8.9
The Yellow Tie
The Yellow Tie
Adventure, Drama, Music
2025, Romania
Watch trailer
8.3
Andor
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Action
2022, USA
7.3
1899
Drama, Horror
2022, Germany
7.4
Dalgliesh
Drama, Crime
2021, Great Britain
7
The Courier
The Courier
Thriller
2020, Great Britain
Watch trailer
4.6
Kindred
Kindred
Drama, Horror, Mystery
2020, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.7
The Trial of Christine Keeler
Drama
2019, Great Britain
6.9
Disobedience
Disobedience
Romantic, Drama
2017, USA
Watch trailer
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