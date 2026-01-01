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Anton Lesser
Anton Lesser Anton Lesser
Kinoafisha Persons Anton Lesser

Anton Lesser

Anton Lesser

Date of Birth
14 February 1952
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Yellow Tie 8.9
The Yellow Tie (2025)
The Crown 8.6
The Crown (2016)
Endeavour 8.5
Endeavour (2013)

Filmography

The Yellow Tie 8.9
The Yellow Tie The Yellow Tie
Adventure, Drama, Music 2025, Romania
Watch trailer
Andor 8.3
Andor
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Action 2022, USA
1899 7.3
1899
Drama, Horror 2022, Germany
Dalgliesh 7.4
Dalgliesh
Drama, Crime 2021, Great Britain
The Courier 7
The Courier The Courier
Thriller 2020, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Kindred 4.6
Kindred Kindred
Drama, Horror, Mystery 2020, Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Trial of Christine Keeler 6.7
The Trial of Christine Keeler
Drama 2019, Great Britain
Disobedience 6.9
Disobedience Disobedience
Romantic, Drama 2017, USA
Watch trailer
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