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Minnie Driver
Minnie Driver
Kinoafisha
Persons
Minnie Driver
Minnie Driver
Minnie Driver
Date of Birth
31 January 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Place of Birth
Marylebone, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
9.2
Arcane
(2021)
7.9
Good Will Hunting
(1997)
7.8
Modern Love
(2019)
Filmography
Run Away
Drama, Thriller, Detective,
2026, USA
The Faithful: Women of the Bible
Drama, Adventure,
2026, USA
7
Finding Emily
Finding Emily
Comedy, Romantic
2026, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Batman: Caped Crusader
Action, Animation, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2024, USA
5.8
Millers in Marriage
Millers in Marriage
Drama
2024, USA
6.9
The Assessment
The Assessment
Drama, Sci-Fi
2024, Germany / USA
Watch trailer
7
Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose
Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose
Comedy, Detective, Fantasy
2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.6
Uproar
Uproar
Drama
2023, New Zealand
Show more
News about Minnie Driver’s private life
20 Years Later: Where the Cast of 'The Phantom of the Opera' Is Today
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