Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Top Gear poster
Top Gear poster
Top Gear poster
Top Gear poster
Top Gear poster
Top Gear poster
Top Gear poster
Top Gear poster
Top Gear poster
Top Gear poster
Top Gear poster
Top Gear poster
Ratings
7.1 IMDb Rating: 8.7
Rate
12 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Top Gear

Top Gear (2002 - …)

Top Gear 18+
Production year 2002
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 33 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel BBC One
Runtime 236 hours 0 minute

TV show description

"Top Gear" is a British documentary TV show about luxurious cars. A trio of ironic and fun experts has been telling viewers about the most interesting and significant innovations in the automotive world from 1977 to the present day. James, Jeremy, and Richard conduct test drives of cool sports cars and luxurious premium-class vehicles, delivering an honest verdict on each model. The program will appeal to all true enthusiasts of engine roars, the smell of gasoline, shiny hoods, and gleaming wheels.
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Richard Hammond Richard Hammond
Matt LeBlanc
Matt LeBlanc Matt LeBlanc
Perry McCarthy The Stig
Ben Collins The Stig
Jeremy Clarkson
Jeremy Clarkson Jeremy Clarkson
The Stig The Stig
Cast and Crew

TV Show rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
8.7 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Top Gear - Season 1 Season 1
2002, 10 episodes
 
Top Gear - Season 2 Season 2
2003, 10 episodes
 
Top Gear - Season 3 Season 3
2003, 9 episodes
 
Top Gear - Season 4 Season 4
2004, 10 episodes
 
Top Gear - Season 5 Season 5
2004, 9 episodes
 
Top Gear - Season 6 Season 6
2005, 11 episodes
 
Top Gear - Season 7 Season 7
2005, 7 episodes
 
Top Gear - Season 8 Season 8
2006, 8 episodes
 
Top Gear - Season 9 Season 9
2007, 6 episodes
 
Top Gear - Season 10 Season 10
2007, 10 episodes
 
Top Gear - Season 11 Season 11
2008, 6 episodes
 
Top Gear - Season 12 Season 12
2008, 8 episodes
 
Top Gear - Season 13 Season 13
2009, 7 episodes
 
Top Gear - Season 14 Season 14
2009, 7 episodes
 
Top Gear - Season 15 Season 15
2010, 6 episodes
 
Top Gear - Season 16 Season 16
2011, 6 episodes
 
Top Gear - Season 17 Season 17
2011, 6 episodes
 
Top Gear - Season 18 Season 18
2012, 7 episodes
 
Top Gear - Season 19 Season 19
2013, 7 episodes
 
Top Gear - Season 20 Season 20
2013, 6 episodes
 
Top Gear - Season 21 Season 21
2014, 7 episodes
 
Top Gear - Season 22 Season 22
2015, 8 episodes
 
Top Gear - Season 23 Season 23
2016, 6 episodes
 
Top Gear - Season 24 Season 24
2017, 7 episodes
 
Top Gear - Season 25 Season 25
2018, 6 episodes
 
Top Gear - Season 26 Season 26
2019, 5 episodes
 
Top Gear - Season 27 Season 27
2019, 5 episodes
 
Top Gear - Season 28 Season 28
2020, 6 episodes
 
Top Gear - Season 29 Season 29
2020, 5 episodes
 
Top Gear - Season 30 Season 30
2021, 10 episodes
 
Top Gear - Season 31 Season 31
2021, 5 episodes
 
Top Gear - Season 32 Season 32
2022, 5 episodes
 
Top Gear - Season 33 Season 33
2022, 5 episodes
 
TV Show reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more