"Top Gear" is a British documentary TV show about luxurious cars. A trio of ironic and fun experts has been telling viewers about the most interesting and significant innovations in the automotive world from 1977 to the present day. James, Jeremy, and Richard conduct test drives of cool sports cars and luxurious premium-class vehicles, delivering an honest verdict on each model. The program will appeal to all true enthusiasts of engine roars, the smell of gasoline, shiny hoods, and gleaming wheels.

