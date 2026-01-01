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Lynne Ramsay - Scottish film director, writer, producer, and cinematographer. She was born December 5, 1969 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Best known for her work on films such as Ratcatcher (1999), We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011), You Were Never Really Here (2017), Morvern Callar (2002).