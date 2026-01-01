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Lynne Ramsay
Lynne Ramsay Lynne Ramsay
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Lynne Ramsay

Lynne Ramsay

Date of Birth
5 December 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer

Biography of Lynne Ramsay

Lynne Ramsay - Scottish film director, writer, producer, and cinematographer. She was born December 5, 1969 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Best known for her work on films such as Ratcatcher (1999), We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011), You Were Never Really Here (2017), Morvern Callar (2002).

Popular Films

Ratcatcher 7.6
Ratcatcher (1999)
We Need to Talk About Kevin 7.5
We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011)
You Were Never Really Here 6.7
You Were Never Really Here (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Polaris
Polaris Polaris
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2026, USA
Die, My Love 5.7
Die, My Love Die, My Love
Comedy, Drama, Horror 2025, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
Room 999 6.3
Room 999 Chambre 999
Documentary 2023, France
Watch trailer
Cannes Uncut 6
Cannes Uncut Cannes Uncut
Documentary 2023, France / Great Britain
You Were Never Really Here 6.7
You Were Never Really Here You Were Never Really Here
Thriller, Drama, Detective 2017, USA / France
Watch trailer
We Need to Talk About Kevin 7.5
We Need to Talk About Kevin We Need to Talk About Kevin
Thriller, Drama 2011, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
Ratcatcher 7.6
Ratcatcher Ratcatcher
Drama 1999, France / Great Britain
News about Lynne Ramsay’s private life
Lynne Ramsay, Ezra Miller
Lynne Ramsay to Direct Vampire Film with Ezra Miller — 14 Years After 'Kevin'
Ezra Miller
No Flash, No Words: Ezra Miller Slips Into Cannes Like a Ghost
Die, my love still
'Die, My Love': First Look at Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson in Lynne Ramsay’s Upcoming Film
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