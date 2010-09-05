Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
An Idiot Abroad poster
An Idiot Abroad poster
An Idiot Abroad poster
An Idiot Abroad poster
An Idiot Abroad poster
An Idiot Abroad poster
An Idiot Abroad poster
An Idiot Abroad poster
Ratings
7.9 IMDb Rating: 8.3
Rate
8 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows An Idiot Abroad

An Idiot Abroad (2010 - 2012)

An Idiot Abroad 18+
Production year 2010
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel Sky1
Runtime 21 hours 0 minute

TV show description

"An Idiot Abroad" is an exciting show that depicts the adventures of an unusual hero. The show is filled with humor and amazing situations that happen to the hero in different countries. The hero finds himself in wonderful and absurd adventures that are impossible to tear away from. "An Idiot Abroad" features vibrant and talented actors, circus performers, and stars of world comedy. Each participant in the show brings not only an unforgettable overall impression but also their unique style and incomparable humor that reflects their talent and skill. Throughout the entire show, "An Idiot Abroad," the viewer learns about the traditions, customs, culture, and language of different countries. The plot of the show changes at every step, and the main character finds himself in colorful and interesting situations. If you are looking for original, vibrant, and captivating content, then this show is the perfect choice that will make you smile, reflect, and enjoy the beauty of it all.
Creator
Ricky Gervais
Ricky Gervais
Stephen Merchant
Stephen Merchant
Cast
Cast
Karl Pilkington
Warwick Davis
Warwick Davis
Stephen Merchant
Stephen Merchant
Richard Yee
Cast and Crew

TV Show rating

7.9
Rate 10 votes
8.3 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
An Idiot Abroad - Season 1 Season 1
2010, 9 episodes
An Idiot Abroad - Season 2 Season 2
2011, 8 episodes
An Idiot Abroad - Season 3 Season 3
2012, 4 episodes
TV Show reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more