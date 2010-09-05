An Idiot Abroad (2010 - 2012)

"An Idiot Abroad" is an exciting show that depicts the adventures of an unusual hero. The show is filled with humor and amazing situations that happen to the hero in different countries. The hero finds himself in wonderful and absurd adventures that are impossible to tear away from. "An Idiot Abroad" features vibrant and talented actors, circus performers, and stars of world comedy. Each participant in the show brings not only an unforgettable overall impression but also their unique style and incomparable humor that reflects their talent and skill. Throughout the entire show, "An Idiot Abroad," the viewer learns about the traditions, customs, culture, and language of different countries. The plot of the show changes at every step, and the main character finds himself in colorful and interesting situations. If you are looking for original, vibrant, and captivating content, then this show is the perfect choice that will make you smile, reflect, and enjoy the beauty of it all.

Expand