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Nadine Marshall
Nadine Marshall
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nadine Marshall
Nadine Marshall
Nadine Marshall
Date of Birth
30 September 1972
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.1
Time
(2021)
7.7
The End of the F***ing World
(2017)
7.7
Plebs
(2013)
Filmography
6.2
Bob Marley: One Love
Bob Marley: One Love
Biography, Drama, Music
2024, USA
Watch trailer
7.5
Tatami
Tatami
Thriller
2023, Georgia / USA
Watch trailer
5.8
Silent Twins
The Silent Twins
Drama
2022, France / Poland / Great Britain / USA
8.1
Time
Drama, Thriller
2021, Great Britain
7.5
Save Me
Drama, Crime, Detective
2018, Great Britain
6.1
The Innocents
Drama, Romantic
2018, Great Britain
7.7
The End of the F***ing World
Drama, Comedy
2017, Great Britain
7.7
Plebs
Comedy
2013, Great Britain
Show more
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