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Nadine Marshall
Nadine Marshall Nadine Marshall
Kinoafisha Persons Nadine Marshall

Nadine Marshall

Nadine Marshall

Date of Birth
30 September 1972
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Time 8.1
Time (2021)
The End of the F***ing World 7.7
The End of the F***ing World (2017)
Plebs 7.7
Plebs (2013)

Filmography

Bob Marley: One Love 6.2
Bob Marley: One Love Bob Marley: One Love
Biography, Drama, Music 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Tatami 7.5
Tatami Tatami
Thriller 2023, Georgia / USA
Watch trailer
Silent Twins 5.8
Silent Twins The Silent Twins
Drama 2022, France / Poland / Great Britain / USA
Time 8.1
Time
Drama, Thriller 2021, Great Britain
Save Me 7.5
Save Me
Drama, Crime, Detective 2018, Great Britain
The Innocents 6.1
The Innocents
Drama, Romantic 2018, Great Britain
The End of the F***ing World 7.7
The End of the F***ing World
Drama, Comedy 2017, Great Britain
Plebs 7.7
Plebs
Comedy 2013, Great Britain
Show more
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