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Poster of Black Pond
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Black Pond
6.3

Black Pond

, 2012
Black Pond
Great Britain / Comedy, Thriller, Drama / 18+
Poster of Black Pond
6.3

Cast

Chris Langham
Tom Thompson
Simon Amstell
Eric Sacks
Amanda Hadingue
Sophie Thompson
Colin Hurley
Blake
Arnab Chanda
Edward
Will Sharpe
Will Sharpe
Tim Tanaka
Amanda Hadingue
Sophie Thompson
Anna O'Grady
Katie Thompson
Helen Cripps
Jess Thompson
Bernadette Russell
Mad Rita
Bonzo
Boy the dog
Director Tom Kingsley, Will Sharpe
Writer Tom Kingsley, Will Sharpe
Composer Ralegh Long, Arthur Sharpe, Will Sharpe, Nick Sutcliffe
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 2 October 2011
Release date
2 October 2011 Russia 16+
11 November 2011 Great Britain
2 October 2011 Kazakhstan
2 October 2011 Ukraine
Also known as
Black Pond, Чёрный пруд

Film rating

6.3
Rate 11 votes
5.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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