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6.3
Kinoafisha
Films
Black Pond
6.3
Black Pond
, 2012
Black Pond
Great Britain / Comedy, Thriller, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
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Similar
Quotes
6.3
Cast
Chris Langham
Tom Thompson
Simon Amstell
Eric Sacks
Amanda Hadingue
Sophie Thompson
Colin Hurley
Blake
Arnab Chanda
Edward
Will Sharpe
Tim Tanaka
Amanda Hadingue
Sophie Thompson
Anna O'Grady
Katie Thompson
Helen Cripps
Jess Thompson
Bernadette Russell
Mad Rita
Bonzo
Boy the dog
Director
Tom Kingsley
,
Will Sharpe
Writer
Tom Kingsley
,
Will Sharpe
Composer
Ralegh Long
,
Arthur Sharpe
,
Will Sharpe
,
Nick Sutcliffe
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 23 minutes
Production year
2012
World premiere
2 October 2011
Release date
2 October 2011
Russia
16+
11 November 2011
Great Britain
2 October 2011
Kazakhstan
2 October 2011
Ukraine
Also known as
Black Pond, Чёрный пруд
More
Film rating
6.3
Rate
11
votes
5.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Quotes
Tom Thompson
Don't keep saying "what?", I'm showing you his corpse!
Showtimes
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