Ana (40) drives very serious and angry. Next to her is Mateo (42), her husband who is very tense and tells her to turn around now. She tells him to wait a little longer, but he orders her to do it now. They go around the direction of the car and return to a place, where they find a children's cap. We discover that they have left her seven-year-old son there, punished, to teach her a lesson, after having behaved very badly. They get out of the car, distraught, not seeing him there. It's only been two minutes, but he's gone.