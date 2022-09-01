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Poster of The Punishment
7.2
Kinoafisha Films The Punishment
7.2

The Punishment

, 2022
El Castigo
Argentina, Chile / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Punishment
7.2

Synopsis

Ana (40) drives very serious and angry. Next to her is Mateo (42), her husband who is very tense and tells her to turn around now. She tells him to wait a little longer, but he orders her to do it now. They go around the direction of the car and return to a place, where they find a children's cap. We discover that they have left her seven-year-old son there, punished, to teach her a lesson, after having behaved very badly. They get out of the car, distraught, not seeing him there. It's only been two minutes, but he's gone.

Cast

Néstor Cantillana
Mateo
Catalina Saavedra
Sargento Carolina Salas
Yair Juri
Cabo Navarro
Santiago Urbina
Lucas
Antonia Zegers
Antonia Zegers
Ana
Director Matías Bize
Writer Coral Cruz
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Argentina / Chile
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 1 September 2023
World premiere 1 September 2022
Release date
1 September 2022 Argentina
11 December 2025 Brazil
6 October 2022 Chile
20 July 2023 Netherlands 12
31 March 2023 Spain 12
Worldwide Gross $11,219
Production Ceneca Producciones, Leyenda Films, Sudestada Cine
Also known as
El castigo, The Punishment, A büntetés, Karistus, La Punition, O Castigo, Pedeapsa, Наказание, 惩罚

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Updated 27 August 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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