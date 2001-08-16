Jesus Christ? I was talking about Maradona.

Juan Carlos Jesus Christ? I was talking about Maradona.

Show's over. Stop talking about Jesus Christ.

Rafael Belvedere Show's over. Stop talking about Jesus Christ.

He gave millions of people joy and then those same fans turned on him and "crucified" him.

Juan Carlos He gave millions of people joy and then those same fans turned on him and "crucified" him.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.