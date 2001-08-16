Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Son of the Bride
7.8
Kinoafisha Films Son of the Bride
7.8

Son of the Bride

, 2001
El hijo de la novia
Argentina, Spain / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Son of the Bride
7.8

Synopsis

At age 42, Rafael Belvedere is having a crisis. He lives in the shadow of his father, he feels guilty about rarely visiting his aging mother, his ex-wife says he doesn't spend enough time with their daughter and he has yet to make a commitment to his girlfriend. At his lowest point, a minor heart attack reunites him with Juan Carlos, a childhood friend, who helps Rafael to reconstruct his past.

Cast

Ricardo Darín
Ricardo Darín
Rafael Belvedere
Norma Aleandro
Norma Belvedere
Eduardo Blanco
Juan Carlos
Natalia Verbeke
Natalia Verbeke
Naty
Héctor Alterio
Nino Belvedere
Gimena Nóbile
Vicky
David Masajnik
Nacho
Claudia Fontán
Claudia Fontán
Sandra
Atilio Pozzobón
Francesco
Salo Pasik
Daniel
Director Juan José Campanella
Writer Juan José Campanella, Gerardo Herrero, Fernando Castets
Composer Ángel Illarramendi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Argentina / Spain
Runtime 2 hours 3 minutes
Production year 2001
Online premiere 19 December 2002
World premiere 16 August 2001
Release date
16 August 2001 Argentina 13
22 November 2002 Brazil Livre
1 April 2004 Czechia 12+
28 January 2004 France
8 May 2003 Greece
2 August 2002 Portugal M/12
23 November 2001 Spain T
22 March 2002 USA R
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $8,773,047
Production Instituto Nacional de Cine y Artes Audiovisuales (INCAA), JEMPSA, Patagonik Film Group
Also known as
El hijo de la novia, Son of the Bride, Der Sohn der Braut, Le fils de la mariée, O Filho da Noiva, Az örömfiú, Brudens son, I gios tis nyfis, Il figlio della sposa, Morsiamen poika, Syn panny młodej, Ο γιος της νύφης, Синът на булката, Сын невесты, 新娘的兒子

Film rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
7.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 26 August 2024

Quotes

Juan Carlos He gave millions of people joy and then those same fans turned on him and "crucified" him.
Rafael Belvedere Show's over. Stop talking about Jesus Christ.
Juan Carlos Jesus Christ? I was talking about Maradona.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Son of the Bride

Heroic Losers
Heroic Losers Comedy, Crime
2019, Argentina / Spain
7.0
The Weasel's Tale
The Weasel's Tale Detective, Comedy
2019, Argentina / Spain
7.0
An Unexpected Love
An Unexpected Love Romantic, Comedy
2018, Argentina
6.0
The Distinguished Citizen
The Distinguished Citizen Drama, Comedy
2016, Argentina / Spain
7.0
I Married a Dumbass
I Married a Dumbass Comedy, Romantic
2016, Argentina
5.0
Kóblic
Kóblic Thriller, Crime, Drama
2016, Spain / Argentina
6.0
Truman
Truman Comedy, Drama
2015, Spain / Argentina
7.0
Papeles en el viento
Papeles en el viento Drama, Comedy
2015, Argentina
6.0
Clandestine Childhood
Clandestine Childhood History, Drama
2011, Argentina / Spain / Brazil
6.0
Carancho
Carancho Crime, Thriller, Romantic, Drama
2010, France / Argentina / South Korea / Chile
6.0
XXY
XXY Drama
2007, Argentina / France / Spain
7.0
El perro
El perro Drama
2004, Argentina / Spain
7.0
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Motor City
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more