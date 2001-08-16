At age 42, Rafael Belvedere is having a crisis. He lives in the shadow of his father, he feels guilty about rarely visiting his aging mother, his ex-wife says he doesn't spend enough time with their daughter and he has yet to make a commitment to his girlfriend. At his lowest point, a minor heart attack reunites him with Juan Carlos, a childhood friend, who helps Rafael to reconstruct his past.
ProductionInstituto Nacional de Cine y Artes Audiovisuales (INCAA), JEMPSA, Patagonik Film Group
Also known as
El hijo de la novia, Son of the Bride, Der Sohn der Braut, Le fils de la mariée, O Filho da Noiva, Az örömfiú, Brudens son, I gios tis nyfis, Il figlio della sposa, Morsiamen poika, Syn panny młodej, Ο γιος της νύφης, Синът на булката, Сын невесты, 新娘的兒子