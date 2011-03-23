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Poster of There Be Dragons
6.3
There Be Dragons - Trailer 2
Kinoafisha Films There Be Dragons
6.3

There Be Dragons

, 2010
There Be Dragons
USA, Argentina / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of There Be Dragons
6.3
There Be Dragons - Trailer 2
There Be Dragons  Trailer 2

Synopsis

Arising out of the horror of the Spanish Civil War, a candidate for canonization is investigated by a journalist who discovers his own estranged father had a deep, dark and devastating connection to the saint's life.

Cast

Olga Kurylenko
Olga Kurylenko
Charlie Cox
Charlie Cox
Josemaría Escrivá
Wes Bentley
Wes Bentley
Manolo Torres
Rodrigo Santoro
Rodrigo Santoro
Oriol
Lily Cole
Lily Cole
Dougray Scott
Dougray Scott
Roberto Torres
Jordi Mollà
Jordi Mollà
Don José
Derek Jacobi
Derek Jacobi
Honorio Soto
Golshifteh Farahani
Golshifteh Farahani
Leila
Geraldine Chaplin
Geraldine Chaplin
Abileyza
Unax Ugalde
Pedro Casciano
Ana Torrent
Ana Torrent
Doña Dolores
Director Roland Joffé
Writer Roland Joffé
Composer Robert Folk, Stephen Warbeck
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Argentina
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 2010
Online premiere 22 April 2012
World premiere 23 March 2011
Release date
25 March 2011 Russia 12+
6 May 2011 Brazil
25 January 2017 France
12 April 2012 Germany
25 March 2011 Kazakhstan
28 November 2013 South Korea 15
25 March 2011 Spain
6 May 2011 USA
25 March 2011 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $36,000,000
Worldwide Gross $4,372,642
Production Antena 3 Films, Mount Santa Fe, Ransom Films
Also known as
There Be Dragons, Secretos de Pasión, Au prix du sang, Devlerin Günahı, Dragon Fighter, Encontrarás Dragões, Encontrarás dragones, Gdy budzą się demony, Glaube, Blut und Vaterland, Ovde ima zmajeva, Segredos da Paixão, There Be Dragons - Un santo nella tempesta, There Be Dragons Blood & Country, There Be Dragons: Secrets of Passion, Trobaràs dracs, Там обитают драконы, フロントミッション：革命の反逆者たち, 圣徒秘录, There Be Dragons: Blood & Country

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb

Film Trailers

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There Be Dragons - Trailer 2
There Be Dragons Trailer 2
There Be Dragons - Trailer
There Be Dragons Trailer
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Listen to the
soundtrack There Be Dragons
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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