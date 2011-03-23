Arising out of the horror of the Spanish Civil War, a candidate for canonization is investigated by a journalist who discovers his own estranged father had a deep, dark and devastating connection to the saint's life.
ProductionAntena 3 Films, Mount Santa Fe, Ransom Films
Also known as
There Be Dragons, Secretos de Pasión, Au prix du sang, Devlerin Günahı, Dragon Fighter, Encontrarás Dragões, Encontrarás dragones, Gdy budzą się demony, Glaube, Blut und Vaterland, Ovde ima zmajeva, Segredos da Paixão, There Be Dragons - Un santo nella tempesta, There Be Dragons Blood & Country, There Be Dragons: Secrets of Passion, Trobaràs dracs, Там обитают драконы, フロントミッション：革命の反逆者たち, 圣徒秘录, There Be Dragons: Blood & Country