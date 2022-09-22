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5.7
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Road to Success
5.7
Road to Success
, 2022
Camino al éxito
Argentina / Comedy, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.7
Synopsis
Hugo brings his nephew to the selection of one of the major football clubs in Buenos Aires. This is part of an illegal deal that will allow Hugo to start a new life in the big city.
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Cast
Sergio Prina
Hugo
Benjamín Otero
Enzo
Paula Carruega
Lucia
Mariano Argento
Guillermo
Germán de Silva
Eduardo
Eugenia Guerty
Marcela
Mario Moscoso
Doctor
Érika De Sautu Riestra
Silvia
Director
Sebastian Rodriguez
Writer
Sebastian Rodriguez
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Argentina
Runtime
1 hour 13 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
22 September 2022
Release date
22 September 2022
Argentina
Production
Elefante Films
Also known as
Camino al éxito, Road to Success, Путь к успеху
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Film rating
5.7
Rate
10
votes
5.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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