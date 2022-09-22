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Poster of Road to Success
5.7
Kinoafisha Films Road to Success
5.7

Road to Success

, 2022
Camino al éxito
Argentina / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Road to Success
5.7

Synopsis

Hugo brings his nephew to the selection of one of the major football clubs in Buenos Aires. This is part of an illegal deal that will allow Hugo to start a new life in the big city.

Cast

Sergio Prina
Hugo
Benjamín Otero
Enzo
Paula Carruega
Lucia
Mariano Argento
Guillermo
Germán de Silva
Germán de Silva
Eduardo
Eugenia Guerty
Marcela
Mario Moscoso
Doctor
Érika De Sautu Riestra
Silvia
Director Sebastian Rodriguez
Writer Sebastian Rodriguez
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Argentina
Runtime 1 hour 13 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 22 September 2022
Release date
22 September 2022 Argentina
Production Elefante Films
Also known as
Camino al éxito, Road to Success, Путь к успеху

Film rating

5.7
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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