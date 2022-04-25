Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Plan for Buenos Aires
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Plan for Buenos Aires

Plan for Buenos Aires

Plan para Buenos Aires 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

In 1929, Le Corbusier travels to Buenos Aires to give a series of lectures on Modern Architecture. During his visit, he proposed an urban plan for the city. Since his trip and for more than twenty years, he would obsessively develop his proposal, trying by all possible means to make the plan for Buenos Aires a reality.
Country Argentina
Runtime 1 hour 19 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 25 April 2022
Release date
31 August 2025 Kazakhstan 16+
Worldwide Gross $2,628
Production Fueye Films
Also known as
Plan para Buenos Aires, План Ле Корбюзье: Буэнос-Айрес
Director
Gerardo Panero
Cast
Antonio Bonet Castellana
Fernando Domínguez
Norberto Feal
Jaume Freixa
Gonzalo Fuzs
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more