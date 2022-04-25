In 1929, Le Corbusier travels to Buenos Aires to give a series of lectures on Modern Architecture. During his visit, he proposed an urban plan for the city. Since his trip and for more than twenty years, he would obsessively develop his proposal, trying by all possible means to make the plan for Buenos Aires a reality.
CountryArgentina
Runtime1 hour 19 minutes
Production year2022
World premiere25 April 2022
Release date
31 August 2025
Kazakhstan
16+
Worldwide Gross$2,628
ProductionFueye Films
Also known as
Plan para Buenos Aires, План Ле Корбюзье: Буэнос-Айрес