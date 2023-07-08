Menu
The Last Boy on Earth
The Last Boy on Earth
18+
Adventure
Sci-Fi
Synopsis
In a distant future, an enigmatic boy becomes the central figure in the search for a new hope. Who is this kid? Why is everyone looking for it? Sometimes it is better not to know certain answers.
Country
New Zealand / Argentina
Runtime
1 hour 37 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
9 August 2023
World premiere
8 July 2023
Release date
1 August 2024
South Korea
15
Production
Black Mandala
Also known as
The Last Boy on Earth, O Último Garoto da Terra, Ostatni chłopiec na Ziemi, Posljednji dječak na Zemlji, Salajane poiss
Director
Nicolás Onetti
Luka Hrgovic
Cast
Raymond E. Lee
Arben Bajraktaraj
Maru Valdivielso
Camilo Levigne
Film rating
3.8
Rate
10
votes
3.5
IMDb
