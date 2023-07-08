Menu
Poster of The Last Boy on Earth
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Last Boy on Earth

The Last Boy on Earth

The Last Boy on Earth 18+
Synopsis

In a distant future, an enigmatic boy becomes the central figure in the search for a new hope. Who is this kid? Why is everyone looking for it? Sometimes it is better not to know certain answers.
Country New Zealand / Argentina
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 9 August 2023
World premiere 8 July 2023
Release date
1 August 2024 South Korea 15
Production Black Mandala
Also known as
The Last Boy on Earth, O Último Garoto da Terra, Ostatni chłopiec na Ziemi, Posljednji dječak na Zemlji, Salajane poiss
Director
Nicolás Onetti
Luka Hrgovic
Cast
Raymond E. Lee
Arben Bajraktaraj
Maru Valdivielso
Camilo Levigne
Cast and Crew

Film rating

3.8
Rate 10 votes
3.5 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
