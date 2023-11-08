Menu
Vera and the Pleasure of Others

Vera and the Pleasure of Others

Vera y el placer de los otros 18+
Synopsis

17-year-old Vera divides her days between volleyball and school and has a good time with friends like an average teenager. She appears to be a perfect daughter who never gets into trouble. But she has a secret hobby: she anonymously rents out an empty apartment to teenagers looking for a place to have sex. She steals the keys from her distracted mother (who manages different properties) and organizes everything. The teenagers come and go, using the apartment for a few uninterrupted hours making Vera the saviour of all their needs. With that she unlocks a new world for herself – playing invisible, Vera stays behind the closed door; her own sexual desires unfolding as she listens to other people’s pleasure.
Country Argentina
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 4 April 2025
World premiere 8 November 2023
Release date
26 September 2024 Argentina
Production Pez Cine
Also known as
Vera y el placer de los otros, Vera and the Pleasure of Others, Vera e o Prazer dos Outros, Vera i przyjemności innych, Vera ja naudingud, Vera kiadó lakása, Vera ve Başkalarının Zevki, Veras Verlangen, Вера и удоволствието на другите, Вера и чужие наслаждения, 喘（あえ）ぎ
Director
Federico Actis
Romina Tamburello
Cast
Ofelia Castillo
Luciana Grasso
Mariano Raimondi
Carlos Resta
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.6
10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
