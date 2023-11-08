17-year-old Vera divides her days between volleyball and school and has a good time with friends like an average teenager. She appears to be a perfect daughter who never gets into trouble. But she has a secret hobby: she anonymously rents out an empty apartment to teenagers looking for a place to have sex. She steals the keys from her distracted mother (who manages different properties) and organizes everything. The teenagers come and go, using the apartment for a few uninterrupted hours making Vera the saviour of all their needs. With that she unlocks a new world for herself – playing invisible, Vera stays behind the closed door; her own sexual desires unfolding as she listens to other people’s pleasure.
CountryArgentina
Runtime1 hour 44 minutes
Production year2023
Online premiere4 April 2025
World premiere8 November 2023
Release date
26 September 2024
Argentina
ProductionPez Cine
Also known as
Vera y el placer de los otros, Vera and the Pleasure of Others, Vera e o Prazer dos Outros, Vera i przyjemności innych, Vera ja naudingud, Vera kiadó lakása, Vera ve Başkalarının Zevki, Veras Verlangen, Вера и удоволствието на другите, Вера и чужие наслаждения, 喘（あえ）ぎ