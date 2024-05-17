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Poster of Most People Die on Sundays
6.0
Kinoafisha Films Most People Die on Sundays
6.0

Most People Die on Sundays

, 2024
Los domingos mueren más personas
Argentina, Italy, Spain / Drama / 18+
Poster of Most People Die on Sundays
6.0

Synopsis

David, a young middle-class Jewish boy, overweight, homosexual and afraid of flying, returns to Buenos Aires from Europe when his uncle dies. During his time there, David learns that his mother has decided to disconnect his father from the ventilator.

Cast

Rita Cortese
Rita Cortese
Dora
Antonia Zegers
Antonia Zegers
Silvia
Iair Said
David
Juliana Gattas
Elisa
Francisco Bereny
Alejandro
Rosario Ortega
Karaoke Girl Singer #1
Alejandro Valente
Federico
Sofía Vitola
Karaoke Girl Singer #2
Lucas Besasso
Gaston
Director Iair Said
Writer Iair Said
Composer Ascari
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Argentina / Italy / Spain
Runtime 1 hour 13 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 17 May 2024
Release date
31 October 2024 Argentina
14 November 2024 Chile 14
2 April 2025 France
19 June 2025 Italy
11 July 2025 Spain
Worldwide Gross $8,325
Production Dispàrte, El Campo Cine, Nephilim Producciones
Also known as
Los domingos mueren más personas, Most People Die on Sundays, La domenica muoiono più persone, Moi, ma mère et les autres, Najwięcej zgonów jest w niedziele, Οι πιο πολλοί άνθρωποι πεθαίνουν Κυριακή

Film rating

6.0
Rate 14 votes
5.8 IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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