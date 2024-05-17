6.0Los domingos mueren más personas
Most People Die on Sundays, 2024
Argentina, Italy, Spain / Drama / 18+
Synopsis
David, a young middle-class Jewish boy, overweight, homosexual and afraid of flying, returns to Buenos Aires from Europe when his uncle dies. During his time there, David learns that his mother has decided to disconnect his father from the ventilator.
Cast
Iair Said
David
Juliana Gattas
Elisa
Francisco Bereny
Alejandro
Rosario Ortega
Karaoke Girl Singer #1
Alejandro Valente
Federico
Sofía Vitola
Karaoke Girl Singer #2
Lucas Besasso
Gaston
Director Iair Said
Writer Iair Said
Composer Ascari
Film details
Country Argentina / Italy / Spain
Runtime 1 hour 13 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 17 May 2024
Release date
|31 October 2024
|Argentina
|14 November 2024
|Chile
|14
|2 April 2025
|France
|19 June 2025
|Italy
|11 July 2025
|Spain
Worldwide Gross $8,325
Production Dispàrte, El Campo Cine, Nephilim Producciones
Also known as
Los domingos mueren más personas, Most People Die on Sundays, La domenica muoiono più persone, Moi, ma mère et les autres, Najwięcej zgonów jest w niedziele, Οι πιο πολλοί άνθρωποι πεθαίνουν Κυριακή
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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