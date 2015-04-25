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Poster of Nicola Costantino: La artefacta
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Nicola Costantino: La artefacta
6.9

Nicola Costantino: La artefacta

, 2015
Nicola Costantino: La artefacta
Argentina / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Nicola Costantino: La artefacta
6.9

Synopsis

Nicola Costantino is one of the most controversial and admired artist of Latin America. The documentary follows the visual artist, from the first origins of her work until her participation at the last Venice Biennale 2013.

Cast

Nicola Costantino
Self
Director Natalie Cristiani
Writer Nicola Costantino, Natalie Cristiani
Composer Leandro Chiappe, Roberto Paci Dalò
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Argentina
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 25 April 2015
Release date
25 April 2015 Canada
Also known as
Nicola Costantino: La artefacta, Nicola Costantino: artefakt

Film rating

6.9
Rate 12 votes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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