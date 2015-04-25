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Nicola Costantino: La artefacta
6.9
Nicola Costantino: La artefacta
, 2015
Nicola Costantino: La artefacta
Argentina / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Posters
6.9
Synopsis
Nicola Costantino is one of the most controversial and admired artist of Latin America. The documentary follows the visual artist, from the first origins of her work until her participation at the last Venice Biennale 2013.
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Cast
Nicola Costantino
Self
Director
Natalie Cristiani
Writer
Nicola Costantino
,
Natalie Cristiani
Composer
Leandro Chiappe
,
Roberto Paci Dalò
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Argentina
Runtime
1 hour 15 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
25 April 2015
Release date
25 April 2015
Canada
Also known as
Nicola Costantino: La artefacta, Nicola Costantino: artefakt
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Film rating
6.9
Rate
12
votes
Showtimes
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