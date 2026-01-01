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5.6
Kinoafisha
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La sonrisa de mamá
5.6
La sonrisa de mamá
, 1972
La sonrisa de mamá
Argentina / Musical, Comedy / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
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Filming locations
5.6
Cast
Libertad Lamarque
Palito Ortega
Irma Córdoba
Tito Mendoza
María de los Ángeles Medrano
Liliana Abayieva
Director
Enrique Carreras
Writer
Abel Santa Cruz
Composer
Palito Ortega
,
Azucena Maizani
,
Tito Ribero
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Argentina
Runtime
1 hour 38 minutes
Production year
1972
World premiere
2 March 1972
Release date
2 March 1972
Argentina
Production
Argentina Sono Film S.A.C.I.
Also known as
La sonrisa de mamá, Surâsul mamei, Улыбка мамы
More
Film rating
5.6
Rate
12
votes
5.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
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