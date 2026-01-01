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Poster of La sonrisa de mamá
5.6
Kinoafisha Films La sonrisa de mamá
5.6

La sonrisa de mamá

, 1972
La sonrisa de mamá
Argentina / Musical, Comedy / 18+
Poster of La sonrisa de mamá
5.6

Cast

Libertad Lamarque
Palito Ortega
Irma Córdoba
Tito Mendoza
María de los Ángeles Medrano
Liliana Abayieva
Director Enrique Carreras
Writer Abel Santa Cruz
Composer Palito Ortega, Azucena Maizani, Tito Ribero
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Argentina
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 1972
World premiere 2 March 1972
Release date
2 March 1972 Argentina
Production Argentina Sono Film S.A.C.I.
Also known as
La sonrisa de mamá, Surâsul mamei, Улыбка мамы

Film rating

5.6
Rate 12 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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