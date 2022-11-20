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Poster of Ariel: Back to Buenos Aires
6.5
Ariel: Back to Buenos Aires - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Ariel: Back to Buenos Aires
6.5

Ariel: Back to Buenos Aires

, 2022
Ariel: Back to Buenos Aires
Argentina, Canada / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Ariel: Back to Buenos Aires
6.5
Ariel: Back to Buenos Aires - Trailer
Ariel: Back to Buenos Aires  Trailer

Synopsis

Argentina-born siblings unearth family secrets when they return to their birth country to dance tango.

Cast

Cristina Banegas
Silvia Vega
Gerardo Romano
Gerardo Romano
Daniel Vega
Cristina Rosato
Cristina Rosato
Diana Vega
Raphael Grosz-Harvey
Davie Vega
Heinz K. Krattiger
Peter
Susana Anselmi
Grandmother
Carmela Pérez
Tour guide
Eleonora Wexler
Josefina
Susana Groisman
Julieta de Camilis
Natalia de Cicco
Young Silvia
Pura Fiorone
Young Josefina
Matías Mayer
Justin
Writer Alison Fairweather Murray
Composer Pauchi Sasaki
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Argentina / Canada
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 23 October 2023
World premiere 20 November 2022
Release date
20 October 2023 Taiwan
Production Hellhound Productions, CEPA Audiovisual, JA Productions
Also known as
Ariel: Back to Buenos Aires, Ariel, Ariel: Visszatérés Buenos Airesbe, Um Segredo em Buenos Aires, Страсть, любовь и ненависть в Буэнос-Айресе, 生命之舞

Film rating

6.5
Rate 11 votes
5.9 IMDb
Updated 19 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Ariel: Back to Buenos Aires - Trailer
Ariel: Back to Buenos Aires Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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