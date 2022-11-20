Cast
Raphael Grosz-Harvey
Davie Vega
Susana Anselmi
Grandmother
Susana Groisman
Julieta de Camilis
Natalia de Cicco
Young Silvia
Pura Fiorone
Young Josefina
Cast and Crew
Writer
Alison Fairweather Murray
Composer
Pauchi Sasaki
Film details
Country
Argentina / Canada
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
23 October 2023
World premiere
20 November 2022
Production
Hellhound Productions, CEPA Audiovisual, JA Productions
Also known as
Ariel: Back to Buenos Aires, Ariel, Ariel: Visszatérés Buenos Airesbe, Um Segredo em Buenos Aires, Страсть, любовь и ненависть в Буэнос-Айресе, 生命之舞