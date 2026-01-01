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Lena Olin
Lena Olin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lena Olin
Lena Olin
Lena Olin
Date of Birth
22 March 1955
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Oscar Parish, Sweden
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.2
One Life
(2023)
8.0
Mindhunter
(2017)
7.7
Chocolat
(2000)
Tickets
Filmography
5.9
The Darkness
Drama, Crime, Mystery
2024, Iceland/USA
5.9
Spaceman
Spaceman
Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi
2024, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Upgraded
Upgraded
Comedy, Romantic
2024, USA
Watch trailer
8.2
One Life
One Life
Biography, Drama, History
2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6
Hilma
Hilma
Biography, Drama
2022, Sweden
6.6
Nine Perfect Strangers
Thriller, Mystery
2021, USA
7.2
Hunters
Drama
2020, USA
6.5
Quad
Adam
Drama
2020, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Lena Olin’s private life
Nicole Kidman Returns as Masha: New 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Trailer Reveals Dark Wellness Retreat in Austrian Alps
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