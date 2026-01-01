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Lena Olin
Lena Olin Lena Olin
Kinoafisha Persons Lena Olin

Lena Olin

Lena Olin

Date of Birth
22 March 1955
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Oscar Parish, Sweden
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

One Life 8.2
One Life (2023)
Mindhunter 8.0
Mindhunter (2017)
Chocolat 7.7
Chocolat (2000)

Filmography

The Darkness 5.9
The Darkness
Drama, Crime, Mystery 2024, Iceland/USA
Spaceman 5.9
Spaceman Spaceman
Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Upgraded 7.1
Upgraded Upgraded
Comedy, Romantic 2024, USA
Watch trailer
One Life 8.2
One Life One Life
Biography, Drama, History 2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Hilma 6
Hilma Hilma
Biography, Drama 2022, Sweden
Nine Perfect Strangers 6.6
Nine Perfect Strangers
Thriller, Mystery 2021, USA
Hunters 7.2
Hunters
Drama 2020, USA
Quad 6.5
Quad Adam
Drama 2020, USA
Watch trailer
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News about Lena Olin’s private life
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