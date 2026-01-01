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Michelle Pfeiffer 7 photos
Michelle Pfeiffer Michelle Pfeiffer
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Michelle Pfeiffer

Michelle Pfeiffer

Date of Birth
29 April 1958
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Place of Birth
Santa Ana, the United States of America
Height
171 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Eye colour
blue
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Avengers: Endgame 8.5
Avengers: Endgame (2019)
Scarface 8.3
Scarface (1983)
Dangerous Liaisons 7.8
Dangerous Liaisons (1988)

Filmography

Margo's Got Money Troubles
Margo's Got Money Troubles
Drama, Comedy 2026, USA
The Madison
The Madison
Drama, Action 2026, USA
Oh. What. Fun. 5.4
Oh. What. Fun. Oh. What. Fun.
Comedy 2025, USA
Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania 7.3
Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2023, USA
Watch trailer
First Ladies 7.1
First Ladies
Drama 2022, USA
French Exit 5.9
French Exit French Exit
Comedy, Drama 2020, Canada / Ireland
Avengers: Endgame 8.5
Avengers: Endgame Avengers: Endgame
Action, Sci-Fi 2019, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
Maleficent 2 7.6
Maleficent 2 Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Fantasy, Family, Adventure 2019, USA
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News about Michelle Pfeiffer’s private life
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Michelle Pfeiffer
Michelle Pfeiffer: A Journey Through Her Life, Love, and Iconic Roles

Photos

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