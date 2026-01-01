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Michelle Pfeiffer
Michelle Pfeiffer
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michelle Pfeiffer
Michelle Pfeiffer
Michelle Pfeiffer
Date of Birth
29 April 1958
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Place of Birth
Santa Ana, the United States of America
Height
171 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Eye colour
blue
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.5
Avengers: Endgame
(2019)
Tickets
8.3
Scarface
(1983)
7.8
Dangerous Liaisons
(1988)
Filmography
Margo's Got Money Troubles
Drama, Comedy
2026, USA
The Madison
Drama, Action
2026, USA
5.4
Oh. What. Fun.
Oh. What. Fun.
Comedy
2025, USA
7.3
Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania
Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania
Action, Adventure, Comedy
2023, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
First Ladies
Drama
2022, USA
5.9
French Exit
French Exit
Comedy, Drama
2020, Canada / Ireland
8.5
Avengers: Endgame
Avengers: Endgame
Action, Sci-Fi
2019, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.6
Maleficent 2
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Fantasy, Family, Adventure
2019, USA
Show more
News about Michelle Pfeiffer’s private life
George Clooney Puts Films of This Genre on His Blacklist — He Stepped away for a Simple Reason
Michelle Pfeiffer: A Journey Through Her Life, Love, and Iconic Roles
Photos
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