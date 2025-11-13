Menu
Rating of the best films in the Horror genre

Alien 8.4
1 Alien
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller 1979, USA / Great Britain
Aliens 8.3
2 Aliens
Thriller, Horror, Action, Sci-Fi 1986, USA / Great Britain
The Testament of Dr. Mabuse 8.2
3 The Testament of Dr. Mabuse
Mystery, Crime, Horror 1933, Germany
Freaks 8.2
4 Freaks
Thriller, Horror 1932, USA
Bride of Frankenstein 8.1
5 Bride of Frankenstein
Thriller, Horror, Sci-Fi 1935, USA
Nosferatu - eine symphonie des grauen 8.1
6 Nosferatu - eine symphonie des grauen
Horror, Fantasy, Thriller 1922, Germany
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde 8.0
7 Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde
Horror, Sci-Fi 1931, USA
King Kong 8.0
8 King Kong
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Horror, Action 1933, USA
Blade 8.0
9 Blade
Horror, Thriller, Action 1998, USA
Pan's Labyrinth 8.0
10 Pan's Labyrinth
Drama, Fairy Tale, Horror, Thriller 2006, Mexico / Spain / USA
Frankenstein 8.0
11 Frankenstein
Mystery, Horror 1931, USA
The Picture of Dorian Gray 7.9
12 The Picture of Dorian Gray
Drama, Fantasy, Horror 1945, USA
Faust 7.9
13 Faust
Sci-Fi, Horror 1926, Germany
I Am Legend 7.9
14 I Am Legend
Drama, Sci-Fi, Horror 2007, USA
The Conjuring 7.9
15 The Conjuring
Thriller, Horror 2013, USA
The Invisible Man 7.8
16 The Invisible Man
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama 1933, USA
Weapons 7.8
17 Weapons
Drama, Horror, Detective 2025, USA
Zombieland 7.8
18 Zombieland
Comedy, Horror 2009, USA
Predator 7.8
19 Predator
Action, Horror, Thriller, Sci-Fi 1987, USA
Final Destination: Bloodline 7.8
20 Final Destination: Bloodline
Horror 2025, USA
Sleepy Hollow 7.8
21 Sleepy Hollow
Thriller, Horror, Sci-Fi 1999, USA
Train to Busan 7.8
22 Train to Busan
Horror, Action, Thriller 2016, South Korea
From Dusk till Dawn 7.8
23 From Dusk till Dawn
Action, Thriller, Horror 1995, USA
Doctor Sleep 7.7
24 Doctor Sleep
Mystery, Horror 2019, USA
Coraline 7.7
25 Coraline
Horror, Fairy Tale, Family, Animation 2009, USA
Total Recall 7.7
26 Total Recall
Adventure, Horror, Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi 1990, USA
Hellboy II: The Golden Army 7.7
27 Hellboy II: The Golden Army
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure, Horror 2008, USA
The Conjuring: Last Rites 7.7
28 The Conjuring: Last Rites
Horror 2025, USA
The Mummy 7.7
29 The Mummy
Thriller, Comedy, Action, Fairy Tale, Horror, Adventure 1999, USA
Talk to Me 7.6
30 Talk to Me
Horror, Thriller 2023, Australia
The Others 7.6
31 The Others
Horror, Sci-Fi, Mystery, Thriller, Drama 2001, Spain / France / USA
American Psycho 7.6
32 American Psycho
Horror, Thriller, Drama 2000, USA / Canada
Dracula 7.6
33 Dracula
Horror, Romantic, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Drama 1992, USA
The Conjuring 2 7.6
34 The Conjuring 2
Horror 2016, USA
Saw X 7.6
35 Saw X
Crime, Drama, Horror 2023, USA
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street 7.6
36 Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Musical, Horror, Thriller 2007, USA
Get Out 7.6
37 Get Out
Horror, Detective 2017, USA
Exhuma 7.6
38 Exhuma
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2024, South Korea
Dawn of the Dead 7.6
39 Dawn of the Dead
Action, Horror, Thriller, Drama 2004, USA
Tastaymyn-au seni 7.5
40 Tastaymyn-au seni
Comedy, Horror 2024, Kazakhstan
The Orphanage 7.5
41 The Orphanage
Mystery, Thriller, Horror, Drama 2007, Mexico / Spain
Saw 7.5
42 Saw
Horror, Thriller, Crime 2004, USA
It 7.5
43 It
Horror, Thriller 2017, USA
The Mummy 7.5
44 The Mummy
Horror, Fantasy 1932, USA
A Quiet Place: Part II 7.5
45 A Quiet Place: Part II
Horror 2021, USA
Insidious 7.5
46 Insidious
Horror, Thriller 2011, USA
Underworld 7.4
47 Underworld
Fairy Tale, Action, Horror 2003, USA / Germany / Hungary / Great Britain
The Mist 7.4
48 The Mist
Horror 2007, USA
A Quiet Place 7.4
49 A Quiet Place
Horror, Mystery 2018, USA
The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari 7.4
50 The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari
Drama, Horror, Thriller 1920, Germany
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice 7.4
51 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Comedy, Fantasy, Horror 2024, USA
Dracula 7.4
52 Dracula
Horror, Sci-Fi 1931, USA
Дәстүр 7.4
53 Дәстүр
Drama, Horror 2023, Kazakhstan
1408 7.4
54 1408
Thriller, Horror 2007, USA
28 Weeks Later 7.4
55 28 Weeks Later
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Horror 2007, Great Britain
The Cabin in the Woods 7.4
56 The Cabin in the Woods
Horror, Thriller 2012, USA
Blade: Trinity 7.4
57 Blade: Trinity
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Action, Horror, Thriller 2004, USA
Final Destination 7.4
58 Final Destination
Sci-Fi, Horror, Thriller 2000, USA
The Ninth Gate 7.4
59 The Ninth Gate
Mystery, Horror, Thriller 1999, Spain / France / USA
Grindhouse 7.4
60 Grindhouse
Horror, Action, Sci-Fi, Comedy 2007, USA / Canada
Alien: Romulus 7.4
61 Alien: Romulus
Horror, Sci-Fi 2024, Great Britain / USA
Secret Window 7.3
62 Secret Window
Horror, Thriller, Drama 2004, USA
Warm Bodies 7.3
63 Warm Bodies
Romantic, Drama, Horror 2013, USA
Five Nights at Freddy's 7.3
64 Five Nights at Freddy's
Horror 2023, USA
Resident Evil 7.3
65 Resident Evil
Horror, Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi 2002, Germany / France / Great Britain
The Ugly Stepsister 7.3
66 The Ugly Stepsister
Comedy, Drama, Horror 2025, Denmark / Norway / Poland / Sweden
Pandorum 7.3
67 Pandorum
Horror, Sci-Fi 2009, USA / Germany
It Follows 7.3
68 It Follows
Detective, Horror 2014, USA
Escape Room 7.3
69 Escape Room
Horror 2019, USA
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It 7.3
70 The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
Horror 2021, USA
The Black Phone 7.3
71 The Black Phone
Horror 2022, USA
Smile 2 7.3
72 Smile 2
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2024, USA
The Exorcism of Emily Rose 7.3
73 The Exorcism of Emily Rose
Horror, Drama, Thriller 2005, USA
Ring 7.3
74 Ring
Horror, Thriller, Fantasy 1997, Japan
The Phantom of the Opera 7.2
75 The Phantom of the Opera
Horror, Drama 1925, USA
Bring Her Back 7.2
76 Bring Her Back
Horror 2025, Australia / USA
Hulk 7.2
77 Hulk
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure, Horror, Drama 2003, USA
Silent Hill 7.2
78 Silent Hill
Horror, Thriller 2006, Canada / France
Dracula: A Love Tale 7.2
79 Dracula: A Love Tale
Romantic, Fantasy, Horror 2025, France
Sinister 7.2
80 Sinister
Crime, Horror 2012, USA
Scream 6 7.2
81 Scream 6
Horror, Thriller 2023, USA
Lost Highway 7.2
82 Lost Highway
Mystery, Horror, Thriller, Drama 1997, USA / France
Morbius 7.2
83 Morbius
Action, Sci-Fi, Horror 2022, USA
Last Night in Soho 7.2
84 Last Night in Soho
Drama, Thriller, Horror 2021, Great Britain
Nosferatu 7.2
85 Nosferatu
Drama, Fantasy, Horror 2024, Czechia / USA
The Long Walk 7.2
86 The Long Walk
Horror 2025, USA
Devil 7.2
87 Devil
Horror, Thriller 2010, USA
Oddity 7.2
88 Oddity
Horror, Thriller 2024, Ireland / USA
Let Me In 7.1
89 Let Me In
Romantic, Fantasy, Horror, Thriller 2010, USA / Great Britain
Speak No Evil 7.1
90 Speak No Evil
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2024, USA
The Lighthouse 7.1
91 The Lighthouse
Horror, Fantasy 2019, USA
The Autopsy of Jane Doe 7.1
92 The Autopsy of Jane Doe
Horror 2016, Great Britain
Ready or Not 7.1
93 Ready or Not
Horror, Thriller, Detective 2019, USA
Abgeschnitten 7.1
94 Abgeschnitten
Horror, Action, Thriller, Detective 2018, Germany
Drag Me to Hell 7.1
95 Drag Me to Hell
Thriller, Horror 2009, USA
Happy Death Day 7.1
96 Happy Death Day
Horror, Thriller, Detective 2017, USA
Alien³ 7.1
97 Alien³
Thriller, Drama, Action, Sci-Fi, Horror 1992, USA
Chronicle 7.1
98 Chronicle
Horror, Drama 2012, USA / Great Britain
Together 7.1
99 Together
Horror, Sci-Fi 2025, USA / Australia
Prey 7.1
100 Prey
Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi 2022, USA
