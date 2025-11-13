Rating of the best films in the Horror genre

Menu
Top 1000
Most Anticipated
Now Playing
TV Shows
8.4
1
Alien
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
1979, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
8.3
2
Aliens
Thriller, Horror, Action, Sci-Fi
1986, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
8.2
3
The Testament of Dr. Mabuse
Mystery, Crime, Horror
1933, Germany
Rate
8.2
4
Freaks
Thriller, Horror
1932, USA
Rate
8.1
5
Bride of Frankenstein
Thriller, Horror, Sci-Fi
1935, USA
Rate
8.1
6
Nosferatu - eine symphonie des grauen
Horror, Fantasy, Thriller
1922, Germany
Rate
Tickets
8.0
7
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde
Horror, Sci-Fi
1931, USA
Rate
8.0
8
King Kong
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Horror, Action
1933, USA
Rate
8.0
9
Blade
Horror, Thriller, Action
1998, USA
Rate
8.0
10
Pan's Labyrinth
Drama, Fairy Tale, Horror, Thriller
2006, Mexico / Spain / USA
Rate
8.0
11
Frankenstein
Mystery, Horror
1931, USA
Rate
Tickets
7.9
12
The Picture of Dorian Gray
Drama, Fantasy, Horror
1945, USA
Rate
7.9
13
Faust
Sci-Fi, Horror
1926, Germany
Rate
7.9
14
I Am Legend
Drama, Sci-Fi, Horror
2007, USA
Rate
7.9
15
The Conjuring
Thriller, Horror
2013, USA
Rate
7.8
16
The Invisible Man
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama
1933, USA
Rate
7.8
17
Weapons
Drama, Horror, Detective
2025, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.8
18
Zombieland
Comedy, Horror
2009, USA
Rate
7.8
19
Predator
Action, Horror, Thriller, Sci-Fi
1987, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.8
20
Final Destination: Bloodline
Horror
2025, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.8
21
Sleepy Hollow
Thriller, Horror, Sci-Fi
1999, USA
Rate
7.8
22
Train to Busan
Horror, Action, Thriller
2016, South Korea
Rate
Watch trailer
7.8
23
From Dusk till Dawn
Action, Thriller, Horror
1995, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.7
24
Doctor Sleep
Mystery, Horror
2019, USA
Rate
7.7
25
Coraline
Horror, Fairy Tale, Family, Animation
2009, USA
Rate
7.7
26
Total Recall
Adventure, Horror, Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi
1990, USA
Rate
7.7
27
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure, Horror
2008, USA
Rate
7.7
28
The Conjuring: Last Rites
Horror
2025, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.7
29
The Mummy
Thriller, Comedy, Action, Fairy Tale, Horror, Adventure
1999, USA
Rate
7.6
30
Talk to Me
Horror, Thriller
2023, Australia
Rate
7.6
31
The Others
Horror, Sci-Fi, Mystery, Thriller, Drama
2001, Spain / France / USA
Rate
7.6
32
American Psycho
Horror, Thriller, Drama
2000, USA / Canada
Rate
7.6
33
Dracula
Horror, Romantic, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Drama
1992, USA
Rate
7.6
34
The Conjuring 2
Horror
2016, USA
Rate
7.6
35
Saw X
Crime, Drama, Horror
2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.6
36
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Musical, Horror, Thriller
2007, USA
Rate
7.6
37
Get Out
Horror, Detective
2017, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.6
38
Exhuma
Horror, Detective, Thriller
2024, South Korea
Rate
7.6
39
Dawn of the Dead
Action, Horror, Thriller, Drama
2004, USA
Rate
7.5
40
Tastaymyn-au seni
Comedy, Horror
2024, Kazakhstan
Rate
Watch trailer
7.5
41
The Orphanage
Mystery, Thriller, Horror, Drama
2007, Mexico / Spain
Rate
7.5
42
Saw
Horror, Thriller, Crime
2004, USA
Rate
7.5
43
It
Horror, Thriller
2017, USA
Rate
7.5
44
The Mummy
Horror, Fantasy
1932, USA
Rate
7.5
45
A Quiet Place: Part II
Horror
2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.5
46
Insidious
Horror, Thriller
2011, USA
Rate
7.4
47
Underworld
Fairy Tale, Action, Horror
2003, USA / Germany / Hungary / Great Britain
Rate
7.4
48
The Mist
Horror
2007, USA
Rate
7.4
49
A Quiet Place
Horror, Mystery
2018, USA
Rate
7.4
50
The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari
Drama, Horror, Thriller
1920, Germany
Rate
7.4
51
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Comedy, Fantasy, Horror
2024, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.4
52
Dracula
Horror, Sci-Fi
1931, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.4
53
Дәстүр
Drama, Horror
2023, Kazakhstan
Rate
7.4
54
1408
Thriller, Horror
2007, USA
Rate
7.4
55
28 Weeks Later
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Horror
2007, Great Britain
Rate
7.4
56
The Cabin in the Woods
Horror, Thriller
2012, USA
Rate
7.4
57
Blade: Trinity
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Action, Horror, Thriller
2004, USA
Rate
7.4
58
Final Destination
Sci-Fi, Horror, Thriller
2000, USA
Rate
7.4
59
The Ninth Gate
Mystery, Horror, Thriller
1999, Spain / France / USA
Rate
7.4
60
Grindhouse
Horror, Action, Sci-Fi, Comedy
2007, USA / Canada
Rate
7.4
61
Alien: Romulus
Horror, Sci-Fi
2024, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.3
62
Secret Window
Horror, Thriller, Drama
2004, USA
Rate
7.3
63
Warm Bodies
Romantic, Drama, Horror
2013, USA
Rate
7.3
64
Five Nights at Freddy's
Horror
2023, USA
Rate
Tickets
7.3
65
Resident Evil
Horror, Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi
2002, Germany / France / Great Britain
Rate
7.3
66
The Ugly Stepsister
Comedy, Drama, Horror
2025, Denmark / Norway / Poland / Sweden
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.3
67
Pandorum
Horror, Sci-Fi
2009, USA / Germany
Rate
7.3
68
It Follows
Detective, Horror
2014, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.3
69
Escape Room
Horror
2019, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.3
70
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
Horror
2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.3
71
The Black Phone
Horror
2022, USA
Rate
7.3
72
Smile 2
Horror, Detective, Thriller
2024, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.3
73
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
Horror, Drama, Thriller
2005, USA
Rate
7.3
74
Ring
Horror, Thriller, Fantasy
1997, Japan
Rate
7.2
75
The Phantom of the Opera
Horror, Drama
1925, USA
Rate
7.2
76
Bring Her Back
Horror
2025, Australia / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.2
77
Hulk
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure, Horror, Drama
2003, USA
Rate
7.2
78
Silent Hill
Horror, Thriller
2006, Canada / France
Rate
7.2
79
Dracula: A Love Tale
Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
2025, France
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.2
80
Sinister
Crime, Horror
2012, USA
Rate
7.2
81
Scream 6
Horror, Thriller
2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.2
82
Lost Highway
Mystery, Horror, Thriller, Drama
1997, USA / France
Rate
Tickets
7.2
83
Morbius
Action, Sci-Fi, Horror
2022, USA
Rate
7.2
84
Last Night in Soho
Drama, Thriller, Horror
2021, Great Britain
Rate
7.2
85
Nosferatu
Drama, Fantasy, Horror
2024, Czechia / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.2
86
The Long Walk
Horror
2025, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.2
87
Devil
Horror, Thriller
2010, USA
Rate
7.2
88
Oddity
Horror, Thriller
2024, Ireland / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.1
89
Let Me In
Romantic, Fantasy, Horror, Thriller
2010, USA / Great Britain
Rate
7.1
90
Speak No Evil
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2024, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.1
91
The Lighthouse
Horror, Fantasy
2019, USA
Rate
7.1
92
The Autopsy of Jane Doe
Horror
2016, Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
7.1
93
Ready or Not
Horror, Thriller, Detective
2019, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.1
94
Abgeschnitten
Horror, Action, Thriller, Detective
2018, Germany
Rate
Watch trailer
7.1
95
Drag Me to Hell
Thriller, Horror
2009, USA
Rate
7.1
96
Happy Death Day
Horror, Thriller, Detective
2017, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.1
97
Alien³
Thriller, Drama, Action, Sci-Fi, Horror
1992, USA
Rate
7.1
98
Chronicle
Horror, Drama
2012, USA / Great Britain
Rate
7.1
99
Together
Horror, Sci-Fi
2025, USA / Australia
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.1
100
Prey
Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi
2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
